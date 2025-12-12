End of Life & Generational Joy: Caregiving, Loss & Love
What does it mean to care for the people who once cared for you?
In this episode, Rene Petties - Jones shares her experience navigating dementia, hospice and the emotional weight of becoming a caregiver for her mother. Her story shines a light on the inequities Black families face at the end of life and the cultural traditions that bring joy and dignity even in grief.
A tender exploration of memory, legacy and the love we carry forward.