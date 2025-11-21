Adolescence: Confronting the School-to-Prison Pipeline

When does school stop being a safe place and start pushing kids out? In this episode, Kenneth Simmons shares his journey from a promising student in the South to navigating poverty, instability and a school system that punished instead of supported. His path through the streets, addiction and ultimately community leadership reveals how the school-to-prison pipeline takes shape and how mentorship, faith and belonging can break it. A powerful story about what happens when one adult shows up and why every child deserves that chance.