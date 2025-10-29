Infancy and Early Childhood: Foundations for Health and Joy

What does it take to build a healthy start for a child when the odds are stacked against you? In this episode of Truth Be Told, we follow Faye Gomez, a mother of three under 3, as she works to provide health and joy for her children amid food deserts, housing challenges, and limited child care. Her journey reveals the resilience of single mothers, the importance of community and the systems that need to change for families to thrive. This episode unpacks the realities of early childhood inequities and the everyday heroes working to change them.