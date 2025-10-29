© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Truth Be Told

Infancy and Early Childhood: Foundations for Health and Joy

Published October 29, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT
What does it take to build a healthy start for a child when the odds are stacked against you? In this episode of Truth Be Told, we follow Faye Gomez, a mother of three under 3, as she works to provide health and joy for her children amid food deserts, housing challenges, and limited child care. Her journey reveals the resilience of single mothers, the importance of community and the systems that need to change for families to thrive. This episode unpacks the realities of early childhood inequities and the everyday heroes working to change them.

Truth Be Told Season 1
Latest Episodes
    Motherhood and Pregnancy: Health Advocacy and Resilience
    In this premiere episode of Truth Be Told, host Wil Green introduces us to Shyana Broughton—a mother, sister and doula—whose fight for dignity and safe birth exposes the deep inequities in healthcare and the strength that drives change.