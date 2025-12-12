Fatherhood: Breaking Cycles & Rewriting the Narrative
Ways To Subscribe
The stereotype of the “absent Black father” is powerful and deeply misleading. In this episode, Al Smith shares his journey from a childhood shaped by addiction, the crack epidemic and disrupted family systems to becoming a devoted single father and police officer. His story shows the love, intention and everyday work behind fatherhood and how one generation can choose a different path for the next.
A heartfelt look at parenting, perseverance and the truth behind a harmful myth.