Pre-Adolescence: Navigating Racial Bias in Educational Systems

What happens when schools stop seeing Black children as children? In this episode of Truth Be Told, Chelest Ponzo shares her family’s story navigating bias, discipline and advocacy inside America’s education system. We examine how racial bias and ableism shape educational experiences from elementary school onward. From unfair discipline practices to the loss of childhood innocence, this episode reveals the emotional toll of a system that too often punishes rather than supports. Yet within these challenges, we also find moments of celebration — a mother’s courage, a child’s determination and the power of community to demand change.

Truth Be Told, a podcast exploring racial inequity across the lifespan.