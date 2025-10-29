© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Yellow background. "TRUTH" in maroon text, underneath is "BE" in light green text, and "TOLD" in orange text with a dark green half speech bubble underneath. BTPM NPR logo in the top left
Truth Be Told

Pre-Adolescence: Navigating Racial Bias in Educational Systems

Published October 29, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Yellow background. "TRUTH" in maroon text, underneath is "BE" in light green text, and "TOLD" in orange text with a dark green half speech bubble underneath. Under that is PRE-ADOLECENCE in green text. BTPM NPR logo in the top left.

What happens when schools stop seeing Black children as children? In this episode of Truth Be Told, Chelest Ponzo shares her family’s story navigating bias, discipline and advocacy inside America’s education system. We examine how racial bias and ableism shape educational experiences from elementary school onward. From unfair discipline practices to the loss of childhood innocence, this episode reveals the emotional toll of a system that too often punishes rather than supports. Yet within these challenges, we also find moments of celebration — a mother’s courage, a child’s determination and the power of community to demand change.

Truth Be Told, a podcast exploring racial inequity across the lifespan.

Truth Be Told Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Yellow background. "TRUTH" in maroon text, underneath is "BE" in light green text, and "TOLD" in orange text with a dark green half speech bubble underneath. Under that is CHILDHOOD in green text. BTPM NPR logo in the top left.
    Childhood: Education, Identity and Growth
    How does identity form in childhood? And who helps shape it? Every child deserves to see themselves reflected in the world around them. In this episode of Truth Be Told, parents and educators Akil and Mariyama Ajamu share their story of raising and teaching Black children with pride, purpose and power.
  • Yellow background. "TRUTH" in maroon text, underneath is "BE" in light green text, and "TOLD" in orange text with a dark green half speech bubble underneath. Under that is INFANCY & EARLY CHILDHOOD in green text. BTPM NPR logo in the top left.
    Infancy and Early Childhood: Foundations for Health and Joy
    What does it take to build a healthy start for a child when the odds are stacked against you? In this episode of Truth Be Told, we follow Faye Gomez, a mother of three under 3, as she works to provide health and joy for her children amid food deserts, housing challenges, and limited child care.
  • Yellow background. "TRUTH" in maroon text, underneath is "BE" in light green text, and "TOLD" in orange text with a dark green half speech bubble underneath. Under that is MOTHERHOOD & PREGNANCY in green text. BTPM NPR logo in the top left.
    Motherhood and Pregnancy: Health Advocacy and Resilience
    In this premiere episode of Truth Be Told, host Wil Green introduces us to Shyana Broughton—a mother, sister and doula—whose fight for dignity and safe birth exposes the deep inequities in healthcare and the strength that drives change.