Flying the Nest: Higher Education and the Fight for Opportunity

What does the road to college really look like for first-generation students of color? In this episode, Sherman Webb-Middlebrooks reflects on growing up in Buffalo, discovering the HEOP program by chance and navigating hunger, culture shock and isolation on a campus where few people looked like him. His story shines a light on the barriers built into higher education and the mentors and community members who helped him stay the course. A moving look at the resilience it takes to belong, and the systemic change needed to make college accessible for all.