Childhood: Education, Identity and Growth

How does identity form in childhood? And who helps shape it? Every child deserves to see themselves reflected in the world around them. In this episode of Truth Be Told, parents and educators Akil and Mariyama Ajamu share their story of raising and teaching Black children with pride, purpose and power. Their journey reveals how identity, family and advocacy intersect — and what it takes to create schools and communities where every child feels they belong.

Truth Be Told, a podcast exploring racial inequity across the lifespan.