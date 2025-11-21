© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Truth Be Told
Truth Be Told

Young Adulthood: Work, Opportunity & the Barriers to Economic Mobility

Published November 21, 2025 at 10:34 AM EST
Young Adulthood: Work, Opportunity & the Barriers to Economic Mobility

Published November 21, 2025 at 10:34 AM EST

What happens when the path to a good job is filled with obstacles you never created? In this episode, we follow Vanessa Hall, who grew up in public housing in Lackawanna and spent years juggling low - wage work, long bus rides, caregiving and limited opportunities. Her life changes when she walks through the doors of Northland Workforce Training Center — finding support, mentorship and a clear path into a stable career. Now, she helps others do the same. Vanessa ’ s journey reveals how race, poverty and policy shape who gets a fair shot in the workforce and how community, training and determination can open doors that once felt impossible to reach.

Truth Be Told Season 1
Latest Episodes
  Homeownership: Race, Wealth & the Fight for Belonging
    Homeownership: Race, Wealth & the Fight for Belonging
    Homeownership is supposed to offer stability. But for many Black families, it still comes with barriers that have nothing to do with income and everything to do with history. Wylie and Njeri Hughes share their journey across continents and into Western New York.
  Flying the Nest: Higher Education and the Fight for Opportunity
    Flying the Nest: Higher Education and the Fight for Opportunity
    What does the road to college really look like for first-generation students of color? In this episode, Sherman Webb-Middlebrooks reflects on growing up in Buffalo, discovering the HEOP program by chance and navigating hunger, culture shock and isolation on a campus where few people looked like him.
  Adolescence: Confronting the School-to-Prison Pipeline
    Adolescence: Confronting the School-to-Prison Pipeline
    When does school stop being a safe place and start pushing kids out? In this episode, Kenneth Simmons shares his journey from a promising student in the South to navigating poverty, instability and a school system that punished instead of supported.
  Pre-Adolescence: Navigating Racial Bias in Educational Systems
    Pre-Adolescence: Navigating Racial Bias in Educational Systems
    What happens when schools stop seeing Black children as children? In this episode of Truth Be Told, Chelest Ponzo shares her family’s story navigating bias, discipline and advocacy inside America’s education system. We examine how racial bias and ableism shape educational experiences from elementary school onward.
  Childhood: Education, Identity and Growth
    Childhood: Education, Identity and Growth
    How does identity form in childhood? And who helps shape it? Every child deserves to see themselves reflected in the world around them. In this episode of Truth Be Told, parents and educators Akil and Mariyama Ajamu share their story of raising and teaching Black children with pride, purpose and power.
  Infancy and Early Childhood: Foundations for Health and Joy
    Infancy and Early Childhood: Foundations for Health and Joy
    What does it take to build a healthy start for a child when the odds are stacked against you? In this episode of Truth Be Told, we follow Faye Gomez, a mother of three under 3, as she works to provide health and joy for her children amid food deserts, housing challenges, and limited child care.
  Motherhood and Pregnancy: Health Advocacy and Resilience
    Motherhood and Pregnancy: Health Advocacy and Resilience
    In this premiere episode of Truth Be Told, host Wil Green introduces us to Shyana Broughton—a mother, sister and doula—whose fight for dignity and safe birth exposes the deep inequities in healthcare and the strength that drives change.