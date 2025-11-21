Young Adulthood: Work, Opportunity & the Barriers to Economic Mobility

What happens when the path to a good job is filled with obstacles you never created? In this episode, we follow Vanessa Hall, who grew up in public housing in Lackawanna and spent years juggling low - wage work, long bus rides, caregiving and limited opportunities. Her life changes when she walks through the doors of Northland Workforce Training Center — finding support, mentorship and a clear path into a stable career. Now, she helps others do the same. Vanessa ’ s journey reveals how race, poverty and policy shape who gets a fair shot in the workforce and how community, training and determination can open doors that once felt impossible to reach.