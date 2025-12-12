Legacy & Generational Impact: Storytelling, Culture & Community

Legacy isn’t just what we leave behind — it ’ s what we build every day.

In this final episode, Kenneth and Sharon Holley, owners of Zawadi Books, share how literacy, oral tradition and Black entrepreneurship shaped their lives and their community. From childhood comic - book libraries to decades of cultural stewardship, their story shows how family history becomes community history and how stories keep us rooted.

A moving close to the series and a celebration of the people who preserve culture for future generations.