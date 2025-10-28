Truth Be Told is a new 12-part podcast series designed to illuminate the pervasive effects of systemic racism in Western New York. Hosted by Wil Green, each 30-minute episode explores racial inequity across the lifespan, from birth to legacy.

The podcast leverages the power of person-centered narratives to foster a greater understanding of how deep-seated racist policies and practices have resulted in an inequitable distribution of community wealth, health and access to opportunity.

Each episode examines a life stage — pregnancy and motherhood, childhood, career, and beyond— highlighting systemic challenges, historical context, and stories of resilience. The series unpacks issues like health inequities, food equity, educational barriers, transportation and economic disparities while celebrating progress, cultural pride, and - most importantly - joy.

The focus on personal stories will enable listeners to relate and empathize with the storyteller while the host will help connect the dots offering historical context, research, expert analysis and steps needed to affect change. The series will inspire listeners to understand, engage and act toward creating a more equitable future.

Truth Be Told is a production of Buffalo Toronto Public Media and Crews Control Media in collaboration with Clementine Gold Group LLC and WUFO.