Homeownership: Race, Wealth & the Fight for Belonging

Homeownership is supposed to offer stability. But for many Black families, it still comes with barriers that have nothing to do with income and everything to do with history. In this episode, Wylie and Njeri Hughes share their journey across continents and into Western New York, where they face credit hurdles, loan restrictions, closed doors, coded language and outright discrimination in their search for a home. Their experience exposes how the legacy of redlining reshapes modern lending, neighborhood culture and access to opportunity. A moving look at the emotional and financial toll of buying a home while Black and the resilience it takes to keep pushing for a place where your family can finally belong.