Inside the Bills’ New Stadium with Populous’ Jonathan Mallie & Scott Radecic

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Populous leaders Jonathan Mallie (senior principal and managing director for the Americas) and Scott Radecic (senior principal, founder and former Bills linebacker) for a deep dive into the design of the Buffalo Bills’ next home. They discuss how the design includes an open-air, 360-degree canopy to shield roughly two-thirds of seats, stacked seating to trap noise, and weather-smart features like radiant heat for those cold December and January games. The conversation spans the design brief, how architecture shapes fan culture, and what it means to deliver a new Orchard Park landmark set to open in 2026.