Inside the ECHL with Commissioner Ryan Crelin

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin to unpack the state of the league—the premier “AA” professional circuit and a key bridge between the AHL and NHL. They dig into expansion plans and why new markets such as Greensboro (2025–26), New Mexico (2026–27) and Augusta (2027–28) are designed to align the ECHL to 32 clubs, matching the NHL and AHL and strengthening affiliations and player development. They also explore how the league grows the game in mid-sized cities and the business model behind sustainability, all in an effort to move hockey forward