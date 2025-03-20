BTPM Press Release

-
What’s the next big thing in high school sports? It’s Girls Flag Football. Western New York has become a hotspot for high school sports and Girls Flag Football is no exception.
Editor & Publisher (E&P) Magazine named Disabilities Beat reporter Emyle Watkins as one of its 2025 Tomorrow’s News Trailblazers. The prestigious recognition salutes the remarkable achievements of young professionals under 35 who are shaping the future of journalism.
Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is rebranding all its television and radio stations under the BTPM name, reinforcing the connection between its diverse platforms while maintaining the trusted content audiences love.
