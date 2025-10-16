EXPLORE THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

BTPM Offers Free Professional Development Seminar

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is thrilled to offer a free professional development seminar at BTPM Studios on Friday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. The American Revolution Educator Event is an opportunity for a full day of learning, collaboration, and inspiration designed specifically for teachers. Participants will explore exclusive clips from “THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION,” an upcoming film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, gain fresh perspectives from scholars and speakers and leave with resources to bring into their classrooms as well as 4 hours of CTLE credit.

“We are excited to share this new docuseries and classroom resources, as well as our own brand-new Compact History shorts that explore narratives of lesser-known people from Western New York and their roles in the Revolution. Through short videos and curriculum resources we will highlight themes of freedom, democracy and enduring questions.” said BTPM’s Director of Learning & Engagement Beth Fronckowiak. “BTPM's American Revolution initiative will provide new content for students and teachers, fostering a deeper understanding of our region’s historical significance and diverse perspectives.”

What to Expect:



Breakfast, networking, and resource tables to kick off the day

A screening of The American Revolution and Compact History overview

Deep dives into Indigenous and African American perspectives of the Revolution

PBS LearningMedia tools and classroom-ready resources

Lunch is provided

Interactive mini-sessions with local historians and educators

Hands-on activities and puzzles to take back to your students

Tickets and More Information:

This is a FREE event, however, participants must pre-register at https://www.btpm.org/events. Free parking is available in our gated lot.

# # #

Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine with the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was also provided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt; Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and MarthaA. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better Angels Society members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation; Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and Jennifer Caldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden; Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Becky and Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.