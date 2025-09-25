WHERE’S THE BEEF?

BTPM Gets Fired Up for Second Annual Meat Raffle

The best beef extravaganza in Buffalo is back, as Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Meat Raffle hosted by Meat Man Dan returns for round two on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at BTPM studios, located at 140 Lower Terrace Buffalo, NY 14202.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win a variety of meats and other delicious treats or to take home exclusive prizes from any of our specialty raffles. Bring a cooler, pack your favorite snacks, wear your most frightening Halloween outfit, and rally your raffle crew for a night of fun — all to support public media! Doors open at 6pm with the first spin at 7! Don’t wait — grab your tickets now at BTPM.ORG/EVENTS.

This fundraiser supports BTPM’s mission of providing Western New York and Southern Ontario with an alternative to commercial media, access to the arts, and a platform for meaningful dialogue and storytelling without barriers.

Event Highlights



Ticket Options

$16 each Table of 10 for $150

Amenities

Beverages (pop, water, and beer) are included with ticket price (*while supplies last) Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks for their tables and to bring coolers for their winnings.

Additional Features

Basket raffles! Exclusive prizes!



Tickets and More Information:

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.btpm.org/events. Please note this is a 21+ event. For more details about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event page or contact BTPM.

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.