THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC MEDIA

“State of the Stations” Outlines Next Steps of BTPM

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for a live “State of the Stations” discussion Monday (July 28) at 7:30 pm on BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical, and the BTPM YouTube channel. BTPM NPR’s Jay Moran and Ryan Zunner will interview the organization’s key decision makers for a critical conversation that covers the impact of the recent Congressional vote that eliminates federal funding for public media, including Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

The rescission package passed earlier this month affects thousands of local stations across the country. Locally, the elimination of approximately $2.2M of annual federal funding will impact Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s (BTPM) ability to serve every demographic of the Western New York and Southern Ontario communities.

Through its three television and four radio stations, BTPM serves and highlights the people, places, and things that matter to the local community. Loss of these funds may impact programs such as the Disabilities Beat and high school sports coverage, limit the ability to broadcast the wide variety of music available on BTPM stations, reduce opportunities for educational events for local educators and caregivers, and more. The decision may also affect the local business ecosystem as BTPM is a proud member of the Western New York business community, contributing to the regional economy as a significant employer and utilizing countless local businesses for its operations.

To put it simply, because of the federal government’s decision to defund public broadcasting, the future path of Buffalo Toronto Public Media is a differently paved road. But, BTPM knows how to turn loss into lasting momentum.

Watch or listen on Monday, July 28 at 7:30pm as BTPM goes live on BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR. BTPM Classical, or YouTube to inform the public of future plans and status after losing federal funding that was previously allocated through fiscal year 2027.

Those who wish to join the conversation can submit questions before the show here or call 1-800-727-1017 during the show.

