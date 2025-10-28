BTPM & Partners Amplify Community Voices

Public media teams up with WUFO, Clementine Gold Group, and Crews Control Media for ‘Truth Be Told’ podcast.

In a unique collaboration designed to illuminate the pervasive effects of systemic racism in Western New York, Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM), WUFO, Clementine Gold Group LLC, and Crews Control Media have come together to produce the upcoming podcast series, “Truth Be Told.” The series begins releasing episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 and is hosted by local advocate and educator Wil Green. “Truth Be Told” explores the lived experience of marginalized communities of color in America, navigating racial disparities from birth to legacy.

Each of the series 12 episodes examines a life stage — pregnancy and motherhood, childhood, career, and beyond— highlighting systemic challenges, historical context, and stories of resilience. The series unpacks issues like transportation barriers, health inequities, food equity, educational barriers, and economic disparities while celebrating progress, cultural pride, and, most importantly, joy. Through deeply personal and immersive storytelling, the podcast connects listeners to the human impact of inequity while offering expert analysis, historical context, and actionable steps toward change.

Each 30-minute episode pairs individual stories with research and reflection from the host, creating a narrative that helps listeners grow with the storytellers – from birth to legacy – to understand how inequities evolve and compound across a lifetime. The focus on person-centered narratives makes the series both powerful and relatable, helping audiences see how systemic inequities manifest in everyday life and how collective understanding can lead to meaningful progress.

“This project transcends media competitions and creates a stronger, more powerful result. Bringing together this diverse group of partners will deepen the impact of this project and broaden its audience,” said Sheila L. Brown, Manager and Principal Owner of Vision Multi Media Group, LLC, and CEO and Owner of WUFO.

Sufana Wajed, a BTPM associate producer of the series, emphasized the importance of a thoughtful approach to the storytelling in this project. “We wanted to take the approach of centering each guest and their enlightening stories of perseverance. With intentionality, we formed a team of individuals that live and serve in the community to help bring this project to life,” she said.

Western New York has seen significant changes in recent years, yet many communities remain marginalized. The social unrest of 2020 and the May 2022 racially motivated terrorist attack in Buffalo laid bare the structural inequities that persist in the region, underscoring the urgency for new conversations about race. Despite economic development, disparities in access to resources continue to hold back hundreds of thousands of BIPOC residents, perpetuating cycles of poverty and segregation.

The podcast aims to create a platform that encourages open dialogue and empowers community members to share their stories in a way that fosters empathy, holds a place for joy, challenges negative stereotypes, and promotes solutions. In addition to the podcast, the project includes short-form audio and video segments for social and broadcast platforms that are designed to extend the reach of these stories and promote continued conversation. Episodes, videos, and links to community resources will all be available at btpm.org/truthbetold.

The production of the podcast is a collaborative effort, with Crews Control Media serving as the production partner, and Clementine Gold Group LLC, acting as the primary consultant. This partnership ensures the series is both professionally crafted and authentically representative of the community. As part of the initiative, the Clementine Gold Group led a free professional development workshop today, offering practical tools for small nonprofits and faith-based organizations to recognize and address systemic barriers within their own work.

Truth Be Told is available on all major podcast platforms, the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube channel, btpm.org/truthbetold and wuforadio.com.

