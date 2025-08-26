CELEBRATE CARL THE COLLECTOR

Free Family Screening in Fort Erie

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media and the Fort Erie Public Library on Saturday, September 13 at 12 pm for a delightful family event to celebrate the PBS KIDS show, “Carl the Collector.”

The PBS KIDS smash hit, “Carl the Collector,” follows Carl, a warm-hearted raccoon who loves collecting things. Carl’s attention to detail, distinctive way of looking at the world, and extensive collections help him solve problems around Fuzzytown with his friends, Sheldon, Lotta, Nico, Arugula and Forrest. His best friend Sheldon is a beaver with a knack for looking out for the underdog. Lotta the fox is a quiet, self-assured musician who, like Carl, is autistic. Nico and Arugula are twin bunny sisters with opposite approaches to obstacles and opportunities. And Forrest, a hyperactive squirrel with a tree nut allergy, is always up for an adventure.

At this special “Carl the Collector” bash enjoy episodes “The Plushie Collection” and “The Bouncy Ball Collection” as well as engaging, hands-on activities related to Carl, and PBS KIDS giveaways.

Register for this free event here.

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.