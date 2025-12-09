HARE NAMED BTPM’S CMO

New Title Sheds Light on BTPM Expansion

As Buffalo Toronto Public Media seeks new audiences, explores new platforms, and pursues new revenue sources, the organization has appointed public relations and marketing specialist Heather Hare as BTPM’s Chief Marketing Officer.

As Vice President of Marketing & Creative Services, Hare has spent the last 7 years at BTPM establishing the Marketing & Creative Services Department, introducing the organization to project management systems and leading an organization-wide rebrand in 2020 modernizing the organization for its digital future.

This promotion places Hare at the internal helm of BTPM’s new marketing agency which will offer professional marketing, branding and creative services to nonprofit organizations throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario, as well as to other public media stations across the PBS and NPR system.

“I’m honored to step into this role as we expand our mission-centered marketing and video storytelling to community partners and stations throughout the public media system,” said Heather Hare. “Leading with heart is second nature to public media, and I’m excited to bring that spirit to the organizations we serve.”

“Promoting Heather Hare to BTPM’s first Chief Marketing Officer feels incredibly natural, because she has been the creative heart of our organization for years,” said Nancy Hammond, BTPM’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Her passion and strategic vision were unmistakable when she led our rebrand in 2020, and she has continued to elevate our work ever since. I’m excited to see her bring that same energy and dedication to our new marketing agency, where her leadership will help other organizations amplify their important work.”

Before this role, Hare held the positions of Director of Communications and Outreach at Huntington Study Group and Assistant Director of Public Relations at University of Rochester Medical Center’s Golisano Children’s Hospital. With a background in journalism, Hare has experience as an Education Reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle, News Feature Reporter at the Press & Sun-Bulletin, and Education Reporter at The Post and Courier. Hare has served on volunteer boards of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Mended Little Hearts, served two terms on the Lockport City School District’s Board of Education, and is a member of the Lockport College Women’s Club.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.