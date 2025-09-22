Familiar Voice Returns to BTPM

Mroziak takes on newsroom leadership role

Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) announces the appointment of Michael Mroziak as the newsroom’s new Managing Editor, effective today, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Mroziak, an experienced and award-winning journalist, is returning to BTPM after a successful tenure from 2015 to 2022, where he made significant contributions to the station’s news coverage and editorial direction.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael back to BTPM NPR,” said S.J. Velasquez, BTPM’s Director of Audio Strategy. “His experience, leadership and dedication to the craft of journalism make him the perfect fit for this role as we continue to evolve our digital-first approach and serve our community with quality, reliable news.”

During his previous time with BTPM, Mroziak proved himself as a dynamic leader, notably stepping in as interim assignment editor for several months. His hands-on leadership style and commitment to fostering a collaborative newsroom environment helped build a strong foundation for the station’s news programming.

“I’m excited to return to BTPM NPR and work alongside such a talented group of reporters and producers,” Mroziak said. “Our newsroom is filled with young, skilled journalists who are dedicated to uncovering the stories that matter to our community. My mission is to mentor and build on what is already an exceptional team and take our news coverage to the next level.”

After leaving BTPM in 2022, Mroziak worked as Senior Communications Specialist at the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, where he developed creative media projects, including podcasts and multimedia content. This experience has broadened his skill set, adding expertise in digital production and storytelling. His ability to blend traditional journalism practices with innovative approaches will be invaluable as BTPM continues to expand its digital presence and audience reach.

Mroziak is no stranger to producing compelling and award-winning journalism. Over the course of his career, he has earned multiple New York State Associated Press Broadcast Awards and New York State Broadcasters Association Awards, particularly for his work at BTPM NPR. His creative vision and commitment to high journalistic standards have earned him recognition throughout the region. Mroziak’s background is a 25+-year-long list of area media organizations, including stints at WBEN-AM, WIVB-TV, Niagara Gazette, as well as two previous positions at BTPM NPR, before and after it moved from University at Buffalo to Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

In his new role, Mroziak plans to focus on several key priorities, including enhancing emergency response strategies for breaking news, further developing BTPM’s coverage of local issues, and mentoring the next generation of reporters. He expressed eagerness to identify and cultivate untapped potential across the newsroom.

