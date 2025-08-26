New Season, Fresh Start for Friday Night Lights

Jim Monos joins Jack Kreuzer in the booth

Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is proud to announce the return Friday Night Lights, bringing Western New York fans in-depth coverage of high school football all season long. Presented by Villa Maria College and in partnership with Section VI, Friday Night Lights showcases live broadcasts of the region’s most exciting games, expert analysis, and stories that highlight the athletes, rivalries, and traditions that make high school sports special.

This season, high school football coverage will be hosted by BTPM Sports Associate Producer/Host Jack Kreuzer, alongside new co-host Jim Monos, former Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills. Together, they’ll bring fresh insights, expert commentary, and behind-the-scenes perspectives to each broadcast.

Friday Night Lights delivers comprehensive coverage throughout the school year:



Fall — Boys’ Football

Winter — Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball

Spring — Girls’ Flag Football

Fans can listen live each week on BTPM NPR and watch live on BTPM Create. Catch highlight reels posted to BTPM’s YouTube channel. New this season, BTPM has launched social media accounts to further promote local high school student athletes on Instagram, X, and Facebook @BTPMLocalSports.

“Capturing moments and creating time capsules that will last generations for student athletes, coaches, and their families is at the forefront of what we do on Friday Night Lights,” Kreuzer said. “Whether it's a player's lone career touchdown or a game-winning score to claim a Sectional Championship, I cannot be more excited to encapsulate those moments in an entertaining and informative way each week.”

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.