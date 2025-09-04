‘What’s Next?’ Returns Sept. 8

BTPM NPR tweaks show to provide more viewpoints

Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s “What’s Next?” returns Monday, Sept. 8, with a new format designed to bring a mix of news, conversation, and interaction to BTPM NPR’s mid-morning local show.

The show will air at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Mondays will take on a news magazine style, with shorter segments that run 10–15 minutes each, allowing hosts to explore community concerns in depth. Wednesdays will retain the show’s long-running format with more varied voices and interaction among the hosts, guests, and executive producer. Jay Moran and Naila Ansari-Catilo will continue to host the show.

“We’re building on what our listeners value most — meaningful, thoughtful reporting and authentic dialogue,” said Charles Gilbert, “What’s Next?” executive producer. “By adding a format that weaves together a range of voices and reporting on Mondays, we’re creating new ways to highlight the stories and issues that deeply affect and matter most to Western New York and Southern Ontario.”

Kicking off its return from summer hiatus, the season premiere of "What's Next?" will tackle a key issue for the region: the federal budget bill, also known as the "Big Beautiful Bill." The episode will explore the bill's human impact, focusing on how it affects the local disabilities community, Medicaid beneficiaries and SNAP recipients, and will feature interviews with local advocates.

Listeners can hear “What’s Next?” Monday and Wednesday at 10 am on BTPM NPR, or access it anytime on-demand through BTPM.org, the BTPM Listen app, BTPM NPR’s YouTube channel, or their favorite podcast platform. Listeners are encouraged to join the conversation using the “Talk to Us” feature in the BTPM Listen app or by emailing WhatsNext@btpm.org.

The “BBC Newshour” will temporarily air at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and “Group Chat” will retain its spot at 10 a.m. on Fridays. Additional schedule changes are anticipated later in the fall.

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.