Chelsea OBTPM The Bridge Host
Chelsea O hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday morning. When she's hosting a radio show, she's performing under the moniker Stress Dolls. Read more about Chelsea O and the Stress Dolls here.
We play talented local artists right alongside popular national acts on BTPM The Bridge, and now we’re diving a little deeper to feature what Buffalo and Toronto have to offer. Chelsea O of Stress Dolls hosts this showcase local artists.
-
Check out local shows happening in Western New York and Southern Ontario, including Ellen Pieroni, Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields, and John Bacon Jr.
-
Check out this week's playlist from The Scene with Chelsea O, and learn about the artists and their music, including Elen Pieroni, Pink Leather Jackets, and Whisper Gang.
-
Check out local shows happening in Western New York and Southern Ontario, including at Milkies on Elmwood, Hot Mama's Canteen, The Biltmore Theatre, and The Art Gallery of Hamilton.
-
Chelsea O. chatted with the band about the release of their debut album, songwriting while on a flight home, their aim to delve into themes of faith, loss, and connection, and much more.
-
Chelsea O. sat down with Ian to talk about their record release cycles, putting out albums that contain upwards of 20 songs in an era of TikTok sounds, the autobiographical nature of their songwriting, and more.
-
Check out this week's playlist from The Scene with Chelsea O and learn about the artists and their music, including Passed Out, Sydney Riley, Soyfruit, and Growl Bear.
-
Check out the local shows happening in Western New York and Southern Ontario, including Silver Reeds, Personal Style, Little Liar, and more.
-
Chelsea O. spoke with Sandy about songwriting with the help of voice memos (and the inherent struggles that come with it); the EP's various themes, including long-term platonic relationships; advice they'd give to artists to help overcome stage fright and anxiety over being perceived by others; and much more.
-
Check out this week's playlist from The Scene with Chelsea O and learn about the artists and their music, including Jay Aquarious, Wren Cove, and Cheap Peach.
-
Chelsea O. sat down with Sal to talk about his vulnerability in writing this record, how he's connected with others who share similar stories of coming out, Gatto Black's upcoming (and first!) tour, and much more