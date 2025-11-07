© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Photo of Chelsea O sitting down, holding her head in her hand

Chelsea O

BTPM The Bridge Host

Chelsea O hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday morning. When she's hosting a radio show, she's performing under the moniker Stress Dolls. Read more about Chelsea O and the Stress Dolls here.

The Scene with Chelsea O
We play talented local artists right alongside popular national acts on BTPM The Bridge, and now we’re diving a little deeper to feature what Buffalo and Toronto have to offer. Chelsea O of Stress Dolls hosts this showcase local artists.
  • Left to right: Ellen Pieroni (Photo credit: Ginny Rose Stewart); Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields; John Bacon Jr.
    Upcoming Local Shows for 11/28 - 12/4
    Chelsea O
    Check out local shows happening in Western New York and Southern Ontario, including Ellen Pieroni, Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields, and John Bacon Jr.
  • The Scene Playlist for Nov. 23
    Chelsea O
    Check out this week's playlist from The Scene with Chelsea O, and learn about the artists and their music, including Elen Pieroni, Pink Leather Jackets, and Whisper Gang.
  • Upcoming Local Shows for 11/21 - 11/26
    Chelsea O
    Check out local shows happening in Western New York and Southern Ontario, including at Milkies on Elmwood, Hot Mama's Canteen, The Biltmore Theatre, and The Art Gallery of Hamilton.
  • Photo of VOYAGR, with the man in the middle wearing a guitar around his body
    VOYAGR
    Chelsea O
    Chelsea O. chatted with the band about the release of their debut album, songwriting while on a flight home, their aim to delve into themes of faith, loss, and connection, and much more.
  • Photo of Ian McCuen
    Ian McCuen
    Chelsea O
    Chelsea O. sat down with Ian to talk about their record release cycles, putting out albums that contain upwards of 20 songs in an era of TikTok sounds, the autobiographical nature of their songwriting, and more.
  • The Scene Playlist for Nov. 16
    Chelsea O
    Check out this week's playlist from The Scene with Chelsea O and learn about the artists and their music, including Passed Out, Sydney Riley, Soyfruit, and Growl Bear.
  • Left to right: Silver Reeds; upper Personal Style; lower Little Liar; Nick Bellerose
    Upcoming Local Shows for 11/14 - 11/20
    Chelsea O
    Check out the local shows happening in Western New York and Southern Ontario, including Silver Reeds, Personal Style, Little Liar, and more.
  • Two images of Silver Reeds imposed over each other with blue and yellow hues. One photo is her sitting on a stool and playing a guitar. The other is her standing to the left and looking over her right shoulder.
    Silver Reeds
    Chelsea O
    Chelsea O. spoke with Sandy about songwriting with the help of voice memos (and the inherent struggles that come with it); the EP's various themes, including long-term platonic relationships; advice they'd give to artists to help overcome stage fright and anxiety over being perceived by others; and much more.
  • The Scene Playlist for 11/9
    Chelsea O
    Check out this week's playlist from The Scene with Chelsea O and learn about the artists and their music, including Jay Aquarious, Wren Cove, and Cheap Peach.
  • Sal from Gatto Black on his knees, singing passionately into a microphone in a black and white photo.
    Sal from Gatto Black
    Chelsea O
    Chelsea O. sat down with Sal to talk about his vulnerability in writing this record, how he's connected with others who share similar stories of coming out, Gatto Black's upcoming (and first!) tour, and much more