© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blaised and Confused

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:42 AM EST
Photo of Blaised and Confused posed around a round pillar

Blaised and Confused is an experimental rock band who has been a burgeoning presence in the Buffalo music scene since their inception in 2023. Dynamic and rebellious, they take pride in their homemade stage attire and merch, andro-edge aesthetics, and electrifying performances. Their new single, "Perception," blends dreamy R&B within the framework of their rock sound, serving as the latest taste of their upcoming EP.

Chelsea O. sat down with lead members Blaise Mercedes and Oscar Woodrich for a wide ranging conversation that covers the band's beginnings, their stage presence, how they've built an artist collective around the project, staying present in an era of social media, their passion for liner notes, and much more.
Chelsea O
Chelsea O of the Stress Dolls hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday and Monday night.
See stories by Chelsea O