Blaised and Confused is an experimental rock band who has been a burgeoning presence in the Buffalo music scene since their inception in 2023. Dynamic and rebellious, they take pride in their homemade stage attire and merch, andro-edge aesthetics, and electrifying performances. Their new single, "Perception," blends dreamy R&B within the framework of their rock sound, serving as the latest taste of their upcoming EP.

Chelsea O. sat down with lead members Blaise Mercedes and Oscar Woodrich for a wide ranging conversation that covers the band's beginnings, their stage presence, how they've built an artist collective around the project, staying present in an era of social media, their passion for liner notes, and much more.