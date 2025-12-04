Upcoming Local Shows for 12/5 - 12/11
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, December 5
- Kaley Lynch (of Karma Queen) at BestCellar Book Bar in Clarence, NY // 6 PM
- Friends Helping Friends ft. Irving Klaws, McCarthyizm, Randle & the Late Night Scandals, and Past Masters at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Golden Feather at the Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Mosh 4 a Cause ft. Goat Farm, Cerebellum, Torture Agenda, and Comfort Object at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Fire Side Friday ft. Tina Williams at Ebenezer Ale House in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Pink Leather Jackets at Wheat Sheaf Tavern in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
- Letter to Elise at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
- Tyler Westcott Band at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, December 6
- Home For the Holidays ft. Alex Southey, Propter Hawk, and more at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Our Lady Peace w/ Kasador at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Sunday, December 7
- The Bug Club w/ Velvet Bethany and Adelaide at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, December 10
- Travis Allen presents Project Xmas ‘25 ft. Call Me Disaster, Heart For Sale, Prairie Pavement, akloh. & co., and Little Liar at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Music is Art Showcase ft. Diggie Mac, Kase Klosed, and OG Bellaire at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Tyler Westcott & friends at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Thursday, December 11
- Miller and the Other Sinners Trio Happy Hour at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM