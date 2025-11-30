The Scene Playlist for Nov. 30

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Just Anyone” - Lower Pony // Buffalo, NY

I’ve seen mentions of Sebadoh and Dinosaur Jr. floating around since the release of Lower Pony’s debut EP, Bluette, and I concur with those comparisons. A couple of weeks back, I got to see the band play this song and more at Milkies on Elmwood to a packed and enthusiastic room. I hope to do it again sometime. Fun fact: listen closely, and you’ll hear Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz on backup vocals.

Instagram

2. “Summer” - Meagan Aversa // Toronto, ON

Yes, I know, summer is long over, but this song is so good that it surpasses the season. To be honest, the track’s feel gives me visuals of wet leaves, chilly mornings, and overall autumnal vibes more than it does sticky heat, but maybe that’s just me. It’s from Meagan’s 2024 album Blood Moon, a record that you may enjoy if you dig artists such as Azure Ray or Soccer Mommy.

Instagram

3. “Grocery Store” - The Mookies // Buffalo, NY

“I saw you at the grocery store, you had no makeup on, but you looked beautiful - of course I wanted to, I really did.” Swoon. This song encapsulates those early days of crushing and yearning for the object of your affection, where even a simple run-in at a grocery store under fluorescent lights makes your heart skip and soar simultaneously. The Mookies say that they “bring dancing, attitude, and a spark of chaos to every performance.”

Instagram

4. “Poison” - JSAL // Toronto, ON

Toronto’s JSAL is a breast cancer survivor who uses music to channel her journey into powerful anthems. This song “explores the impact of toxic environments on physical and emotional well-being, urging the listener to choose themselves and protect their peace.” If you like SIA, I think this track will be right up your alley.

Instagram

5. “Adult Beast” - Mad Ones // Toronto, ON

The latest from Fortune Stellar Records’ Mad Ones was released on November 21st, just in time for the band’s first Japan tour. The alt/indie/ “trash pop” group will be traversing Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo through the weekend.

Instagram

6. “Talk to Frank” - Astronaut Head // Buffalo, NY

Astronaut Head’s sound has been described as “dream pop & trip hop.” This is their latest single, a song that was assisted by Bran Schlia (Steak & Cake Records) with some guitar, mixing, and production. Astronaut Head first released music back in 2021, but then was quiet for some time before putting out their experimental and ethereal Meek Moon earlier this year. We’re glad to see them back in action.

Instagram

7. “Peace of Mind” - Matthew Ryan Jacobs // Kitchener-Waterloo, ON

Matthew started his musical pursuit by playing in rock bands during the early 00’s before transitioning to a solo career in 2019. Since then, he’s been crafting songs with vulnerable lyrics and “different sonic landscapes.” This is his latest single.

Instagram

8. “It’s Still Snowing Outside” - The James Clark Institute // Toronto, ON

Last week, I dipped my toe into the Christmas season when I played “MAKE IT THRU THIS CHRISTMAS” by the Pink Leather Jackets, an unconventional holiday tune that felt like a good way to warm up to the season. This week, it only feels right to follow up with The James Clark Institute, whose holiday track “Orange Christmas” played on the program last year and was, arguably, just as unconventional. This is the band’s new holiday single that just dropped on Friday.

Instagram

9. “Power” - Chuckie Campbell // Buffalo, NY

It’s always cool to see acts from Western New York getting out to other parts of the country, let alone the world. This week I came across a post from Chuckie Campbell about his recent travels to Zurich, Switzerland, to play Zoo Jam. The performance was Chuckie’s second time in Zurich this year.

Instagram

10. “King of the World” - Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields // Buffalo, NY

Few songwriters are as simultaneously clever, hilarious, and scathing as Tom Stahl. Every time I see him play, I’m captivated by his words and how his metaphors wind their way to a blatant message, i.e., he’s certainly not afraid to say what’s on his mind. That all being said, he’s also one of the most pleasant and sweet souls I’ve met while being involved in the Buffalo music community.

Instagram

11. “KISS ME LIKE THE WORLD IS ENDING” - FRANKIE FLOWERS // Kitchener-Waterloo, ON

Frankie Flowers writes “songs for people who like to question their existence 24/7.” So far, her career has led her to be played on Hockey Night Canada, perform at various festivals, and open for KennyHoopla’s Survivor’s Guilt tour. I’m interested to see what she does next.

Instagram

12. “Slowly” - Kaleb Hikele // Toronto, ON

Kaleb is no stranger to The Scene: regular listeners may recognize him from his work with his band, The Sun Harmonic , or from his previous solo album, My Mind Is Like a Radio. “Slowly” is a love song and the first taste from his upcoming album, titled Storytelling.

Instagram

13. “Amen” - Todd Michael Chapman // Buffalo, NY

Todd was born and raised in Buffalo and began playing guitar at the age of seven. By the time he was a teen, he was playing in bands around town. However, in his 20s, Todd got a full-time day job that saw him packing his bags and heading to Arizona. He put music on pause for years, until he began playing again to pass the time in the midst of the pandemic. Now back in Buffalo, Todd has been releasing music since 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down.

Instagram

14. “Steel Resolve (He Died With His High Tops On)” - The Barking Irons // Buffalo, NY

The artist behind The Barking Irons wrote to us that he’s been playing Celctic music for half his life and thus wanted to start an original project that reflected that. He plays and writes everything, “from the first demo to the final mix.” This song is from his album The Portrait of An Artist As a Young Man.

15. “Give Me Love” - RenanDeodato // Toronto, ON

A multi-instrumentalist with experience in guitar, trumpet, piano, drums, and voice, RenanDeodato moved to Toronto in 2019 to become integrated into the arts scene. He formed the project Inspark in 2021, followed by Blumarelo in 2023. His solo work is written in English and Portuguese and explores themes of cultural transitions and his identity as an immigrant with Latin heritage.

Instagram