Upcoming Local Shows for 11/21 - 11/26
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, November 21
- A Sea of Gold & Burgundy: Monarch Mosaic Album Release Show at The Bank in Welland, ON // 7 PM
- Tyler Bagwell sings "Good Bones" and other songs at Eugene V. Debs Hall in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Men Without Hats with James Blonde at The Biltmore Theatre in Oshawa, ON // 7 PM
- Ian McCuen Album Release Show with Adelaide and Matches Laces at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Fire Side Friday with Michael DeLano at Ebenezer Ale House in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Supermodel Grand Exhibition Opening ft. Supermodel w/ Neftali, Bebe Delure, Headbutt, and Soyfruit at the BICA Project Space (30 Essex St.) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- dolly sods, Ex-Pat, Mogra, and Budge It at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, November 22
- TJ Zindle & the Sure Things w/ Bloodthirsty Vegans and Quaker Gun Club at Hot Mama’s Canteen in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Watch Your Step, Noah Koningisor, and The Byways at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Hundred Plus Club, The FMs, Orange Dog Club, and Paper Tigers at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- DoDriver with Little Liar at The Stage in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Grosh with Truss at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Sunday, November 23
- Tastes of Comfort: Festival Finale ft. Cassidy Taylor at The Art Gallery of Hamilton in Hamilton, ON // 12:30 PM
Wednesday, November 26
- VOYAGR Debut Album Release Show ft. Frankie White and Stephen Babcock at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM