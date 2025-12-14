The Scene Playlist for Dec. 14

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Concrete” - Dimming Pool // Toronto, ON

Dimming Pool describe themselves as “stone-gaze,” which I get: the heaviness of their grunge-laden guitar riffs at the beginning of this track feels like being weighed down by a pile of rocks. Fun fact: the band shares members with bands that have been aired on the program in the past, including Broken Wolves and Lucid Movement.

2. “Perception” - Blaised and Confused // Buffalo, NY

I think that Blaised and Confused is one of the most exciting bands in Buffalo at the moment, so I was excited to have the chance to sit down with Blaise and Oscar to chat about their live performances (and the specifics about a bloody shirt I once saw Blaise wear), the artist collective they’ve created around the project, new music, and much more. You can listen to the interview here .

3. “Friend 4 Life” - OG Bellaire // Buffalo, NY

Through doing The Scene I’m constantly reminded of how much talent there is in Buffalo that I still don’t know about, and OG Bellaire is no exception. I came across his name while researching shows for the regional music calendar (he played a Music is Art showcase this past week), and subsequently went to stream his songs. The artist says that music has been a strong part of his life since he was young, and that a wide variety of genres influence him.

4. “Take Back Ten” - Beams // Toronto, ON

Gone are the days where artists would settle on basic descriptions such as “alternative” or “rock” to denote their sound, and I’m personally all for it. Beams describes themselves as “a hike along Grief Mountain with scenic lookouts.” If you’re in the GTA, you can catch them at The Baby G on Thursday, Dec. 18.

5. “Settle For the Spotlight” - Noah Lee // Buffalo, NY

FKA Noah Koningisor, Noah Lee is meeting 2026 with a new name and more original music to come. This past year, he went to Nashville to work on songs that we hope to hear in the new year. Until then, be sure to mark your calendar for January 10th to see Noah at Goodbar.

6. “Sweet as Candy Cane” - Candance & Michael // Whitby, ON

Candace & Michael just released their new Christmas EP, Here Comes Christmas, and since the season is now full-fledged, it felt right to play one of the tracks on today’s show. Next week will be an exclusively holiday-themed playlist, and you can catch another track from the EP then.

7. “Either Way (Acoustic)” - Dandelion Highway // Toronto, ON

If you’re a regular listener, you may remember that just a few weeks ago, the “electric” version (thinking back, was it really electric? I guess I’ll say “full band”) of “Either Way’ by Dandelion Highway was aired. As a little bonus end-of-year treat, the duo has released this stripped-down version. The song’s narrative was inspired by the songwriters’ lives as well as Christopher and Mary Pratt, two Canadian visual artists who chose to live and work apart while married. Dandelion Highway says that the ultimate message is that “the real success of art making is in the doing.”

8. “Did Ya Ever” - Birthday Squirrel // Toronto, ON

I gotta say, Birthday Squirrel may be one of the most unique project names I’ve heard in a long time. If you cocked your head and gave it a scratch upon hearing it, you’re not alone - I was curious myself. Here’s some backstory: “little is known of Mike Frolick apart from that he is rumored to have gone mad in the Canadian wilderness after crawling up a white pine and surviving on bark, insects, and Cajun lime flavored beef jerky.” Part of that rumor also includes a story of a squirrel whispering lyrics into his “mosquito ravaged ear,” thus inspiring the name Birthday Squirrel.

9. “2wo” - Sol Marineris // Toronto, ON

Once again, I love the ways artists describe their music. Sol Marineris is “dystopian shoe gaze metal loops to listen to while knitting a chain mail hoodie.” Next time you’re knitting a chain mail hoodie and need a soundtrack, look no further.

10. “Along For The Ride” - Mister Thank You ft. Jenna Montesanti // Buffalo, NY

Whenever I listen to a song featuring multiple vocalists, it’s easy to imagine that these people were in the room together, playing off one another, doing their thing. However, that is true so little of the time - I’ve read (and I’m sure you have, too) multiple tales of famous tracks where the vocalists were cut together from completely different studios, sometimes as far flung as across the world. Thus is the way of “Along For the Ride” by Mister Thank You ft. Jenna Montesanti. Jenna was brought in by producer David St. Onge and contributed her own lyrics, creating a call and response with the band’s original track. However, Mister Thank You and Jenna still haven’t met. Maybe in 2026?

11. “Off My Feet” - Zak Ward // Buffalo, NY

I’ve heard nothing but great things about Zak Ward and the Million Dollar Question, which makes sense, because not only is Zak’s songwriting excellent but, from what I know of the line-up, it includes some heavy hitters in the Buffalo music scene. You can see them for yourself on Friday, Dec. 26, at Jack Rabbit.

12. “I’ll Regret It in the Morning” - Nicholas Campbell // Toronto, ON

Nicholas Campbell has gained a reputation as “the real deal,” combining rockabilly with crooning. Aged 21, he already has two albums under his belt and a third planned for release in the new year.

13. “Gobsmacked” - Hundred Plus Club // Buffalo, NY

Hundred Plus Club’s sound has been likened to the “early 2000’s NYC” music scene, and having just gotten off an Interpol kick I have to agree. The band will be live at Mohawk Place on Jan. 3, alongside Dead Orchids, Shag Queen, and Uncanny Valley if you’d like to experience them for yourself.

14. “Mountain Spring” - Julie Title // Toronto, ON

Julie Title has had several accomplishments over her music career, including her songs being used in TV and movies, and being nominated as Solo Artist of the Year in the 2024 Canadian Folk Music Awards. This feels like a great song to get cozy with on a cold winter’s day.

15. “Quiet Crush” - Letter to Elise // Buffalo, NY

Letter to Elise had a huge 2025, namely being featured on The Voice and making it past the auditions round and onto Team Reba. Though their time on the show was brief, they caught the attention of thousands of new fans and are poised to have an even bigger 2026. Close out the year with them and ring in the new possibilities on New Year's Eve at Jack Rabbit, where they’ll be performing beginning at 10 PM.

