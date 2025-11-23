The Scene Playlist for Nov. 23

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Ten Year Bender” - Vivienne Wilder // Toronto, ON

Excuse the cheesiness, but this past week I felt like I was on a bender for this song. I kept returning to it over and over, I couldn’t help myself. I love the grungy dreaminess of the instrumental accompanied by the entrancing vocal delivery. A little bit about Vivienne: she’s “a working musician with roots in classical bass, jazz rooms, and dive bar touring circuits.” Her latest record, Terrible Human, was made with producer/guitarist Ian Docherty of the band July Talk.

Instagram

2. “Devil That You Bring” - VOYAGR // Buffalo, NY

I had the pleasure of chatting with VOYAGR last week about their upcoming debut album, Born a Believer, and the release show they’ll be playing at Buffalo Iron Works on Wednesday, Nov. 26. They talked about their songwriting process and mentioned that it was important to them to create tunes centered around relatable topics such as grief, loss, and faith. This song specifically was mentioned as being about the angrier side of coming out of a relationship.

Instagram

3. “Answers” - Whisper Gang // Toronto, ON

Whisper Gang released their first EP, Becoming Pt. 1, back in 2024 and are currently hard at work producing a follow-up. This song is the latest single in their “dreamy grunge pop” catalogue, a track that laments that the subject is “searching for something pure.” The band released a music video for “Answers” this week, alluding to the questioning faith by featuring them playing in an empty church while vocalist Nick Mokrzewski faces a series of metaphorical trials that challenge his beliefs.

Instagram

4. “Boomerang” - Supermodel // Buffalo, NY

Meet Supermodel, a fictional character created by musician/filmmaker/photographer Tallulah Gordon as part of their senior thesis. I must admit, creating and playing a fictional artist is probably one of the cooler senior projects I’ve heard of, especially one with such an intense backstory . “Boomerang” is a fun, electronic-fused pop bop that doesn’t take itself too seriously, allowing the listener to enjoy the ride.

Instagram

5. “Corners” - Bebe and Oona // Toronto, ON

It’s always a treat to see Bebe and Oona back in The Scene inbox. Their new single, “Corners” was released on Nov. 18 and is apparently the first song the band ever wrote together (in Grade 10).

Instagram

6. “good old neon” - dolly sods // Buffalo, NY

The dolly sods formed in 2020, but it took a couple of years for things to take off (I would assume that may have to do with the global pandemic that took place). Now the band is on a roll with a self-titled EP in the works and impending tour dates for 2026. If you dig “heavy shoegaze” akin to Duster, Nothing, or Deafheaven, pay attention. After listening to this track, I’m curious to see them live.

Instagram

7. “What Time Were You Born?” - Ellen Pieroni // Buffalo, NY

Ellen Pieroni has been playing around town a long time - personally, I’ve seen her at spaces like Nietzsche’s or Mohawk Place, but also once at a wedding reception. She and her group, The Encyclopedia of Soul, are absurdly talented and not to be missed if “smooth-infused soul jazz” is your thing. They have a big show coming up on Thursday, November 29th at Nietzsche’s that will feature a full horn section, guest vocalists, and an opening set by Section.

Instagram

8. “The Moon” - Cassidy Taylor // Toronto, ON

Cassidy’s music has been described as “dark, heartfelt, and atmospheric - the kind of music that allows you to hear yourself.” If you’re looking for something to do today in the Hamilton, ON area then go check her out at the Art Gallery of Hamilton at 12:30 PM. More info about that show (and more!) can be found on this week’s edition of the regional music concert calendar .

Instagram

9. “Healer” - Science Man // Buffalo, NY

The Buffalo hardcore scene has been exploding lately, and it seems like the word is spreading beyond WNY (thanks, Spaced). If you were one of the fortunates who got tickets to see Science Man, Jeweltone, and Overgrowth open up for the Dead Hearts Reunion Show at Mohawk Place on November 29th: have fun, and know that we’re jealous.

Instagram

10. “Puncture Wounds” - Lonely Little Kitsch // Niagara Falls, ON

Self-described “music nerds” Kristen Goetz and Nolan Jodes have been at it as Lonely Little Kitsch since 2022. They strive to create their own brand of alternative rock, as displayed by their latest single, “Puncture Wounds.” In addition to being in a band, the duo runs their own record labe, Swear Word Records, and music PR firm, From the Strait.

Instagram

11. “On the Edge” - Pat James And The Whole Truth // Aurora, ON

Pat James is said to “combine the storytelling of Bruce Springsteen with the soulful edge of Christ Stapleton” - the latter comparison came to mind immediately when I first listened to the song “On the Edge.” The band’s social media boasts that they’re “your uncle’s favorite band” - Dad Rock is out, Uncle Rock is in.

Instagram

12. “MAKE IT THRU THIS CHRISTMAS” - Pink Leather Jackets // Toronto, ON

Although I’m strongly opposed to anything Christmas prior to Thanksgiving, I guess we’re close enough now where it’s acceptable. That and this new track by the Pink Leather Jackets rips, so it was impossible to refuse. Imagine a Gerard Way, or Benjamin Kowalewicz,-esque voice singing an atypical holiday tune and that’s “MAKE IT THRU THIS CHRISTMAS.”

Instagram

13. “DESOLATE” - Kennedy Von Kat ft. Matt Hoffman // Niagara Falls, ON

The new single from Kennedy Von Kat features Matti Hoffman on guest vocals, who you may recognize from Escape the Fate. Kennedy is set to premiere a follow-up to her debut EP, Blood on the Altar, in early 2026. Side note: the artist is the first to claim that if you like Evanescence, Flyleaf, or Pierce the Veil then you may like her music, which probably means that a bill with her and Sydney Riley (who I just played on The Scene last week and compared to 2 of the 3 bands listed) would make for a great show.

Instagram

14. “Day By Day, Night By Night” - Noah Koningisor // Buffalo, NY

Perhaps you caught the country croon of WNY’s Noah Koningisor last night at Goodbar in Buffalo? Well, if you didn’t, don’t fret - he’s going to be back at the venue on January 10th, just in time for when that lull after the holiday season sets in. Mark your calendars and prepare to dust off your cowboy boots.

Instagram

15. “Away” - Steve Mahabir // Toronto, ON

Steve Mahabir co-founded the band Groovy Religion back in the 1980s, but after a time decided to take a break from music. He finally returned in 2015 with his debut solo album, Angel in Parkdale, and has been making music ever since. He says that this song is “about trying to save yourself and your relationships when addiction is in the room.” It’s one of 13 tracks from his new album, Peace Love War & Hate.

Instagram