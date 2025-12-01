Andy of Passed Out

Passed Out formed in Niagara Falls in 2015, penning and playing songs with "raw emotion, intense energy, and intimate lyrics." On December 12th at Milkies on Elmwood they will celebrate their 10 year anniversary with the release of their debut album, I just don't feel like myself anymore, as well as their 4th EP, Do you miss anything at all?, on Harvest Sum Recordings.

Chelsea O. chats with vocalist and songwriter Andy Pothier about Passed Out's 10 years as a band, how they got connected with Roger Bryan and Harvest Sum, the changes he's seen in the Buffalo music scene over the past decade, and more.