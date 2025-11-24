Upcoming Local Shows for 11/28 - 12/4
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, November 28
- Grosh opens for 54.40 at Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Shambles and Skyway at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Folkfaces at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, November 29
- Buffalo Womens Gifts ft. Sara Elizabeth, Sallyanndra, Spud, Curtis Lovell, Cameron Markott, and Rattlesnake Jake at Babeville in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM - 5 PM
- Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Thee Isolators, Ancient Chinese Secret, and Jacob King at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Ellen Pieroni & The Encyclopedia of Soul and Friends at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Dead Hearts, Overgrowth, Jeweltone and Science Man at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Turkey Blaster Album Release Show with Shambles and On the Cinder at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, November 30
- TJ Zindle Acoustic Brunch at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
- John Bacon Jazz at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 2:30 PM
Thursday, December 4
- Prairie Pavement, New Venice, and Power Creep at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Terra Lightfoot with Loviet and A Sea of Gold & Burgundy at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 8 PM