Upcoming Local Shows for 12/12 - 12/18
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, December 12
- BTPM The Bridge Presents the Elmwood Carol Crawl at Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- The Allfornauts, Amateur Hockey Club, Pretty Good State University, Violet Blush at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Kitchen, Vien Kohl, and Chicago Fire at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Annual Christmas Party with Captain Tom & the Hooligans at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Passed Out Album Release Show with Roger Bryan & the Orphans, West Ferry, and Fear of Sleep at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, December 13
- Holly Jolly Christmas Spectacular ft. The James Clark Institute at El Mocambo in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Funky GROSHoliday Party at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Fuzzy & the Rustbelts with Kody & Herren at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Broken Locker, The Sneers, Handsy Grandma, and Mala Sangre at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, December 17
- Tyler Westcott & Friends at Nietzsche's in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Thursday, December 18
- Beams with Dusted at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- David Michael Miller’s In The Shop Sessions at Miller’s Garage in Clarence, NY // 7 PM
- JOYWAVE Presents JOY2THEWORLD Kickoff Party ft. DJ sets by KOPPS, Jacob Asher, Doobie Tuesday, and Discolobos at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 9 PM