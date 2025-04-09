Jamal Harris Jr.Multimedia Reporter
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the BTPM news team in October of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well as contributing to the Disabilities Beat.
A Cleveland Hill High School and Hilbert College graduate, Jamal stays active in the area. He is one of the play-by-play voices for WNY Athletics and is a certified Section 6 basketball referee.
The Buffalo Board of Education met for a special session to address comments from Buffalo Police Detective Richard Hy.
In federal bankruptcy court in Buffalo, N.Y. Tuesday, there was a hearing for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and creditors setting framework to pay $150 million to hundreds of victims of clergy sexual abuse.
Public Employment Relations Board will try to resolves issues between Town Board and Police Union this week.
Common Council Majority Leader airs grievances over NYSDOT's decision.
Local Carpenters held rally downtown to raise awareness about Tax Fraud
The decision by the New York State Department of Transportation to not appeal Judge Emilio Colaiacovo’s decision that halted the one-billion-dollar plan to transform the Kensington Expressway into an underground tunnel is causing some community groups to spar at one another
With yet another short budget extender to give state lawmakers more time to come to an agreement on a budget, state leaders are placing the blame on the policy disputes.
In light of calls by the Tonawanda Police Club that its chief "has to go," O'Malley is questioning the longstanding gripes between officers and their chiefs.
The New York State Budget is once again past due, a regular occurrence in Governor Kathy Hochul’s tenure. BTPM’s Jamal Harris Jr. talks with state senate minority leader Rob Ortt on the challenges that have arose on trying to pass this year’s budget.