Man arraigned on new kidnapping charges

Shane Cronin, a 30-year-old man from Illinois who was arrested in February for allegedly trying to abduct two children at the Charles Drew Science Magnet School was arraigned in court today. Following a 3-month investigation from the county’s District Attorney’s office. Cronin has now been charged with attempted kidnapping, burglary, attempted luring of a child, attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Cronin was originally only charged with assault, burglary, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cronin’s case has drawn national attention, Buffalo Police detective Richard Hy on the Unsubscribed Podcast accused Buffalo Public School officials of trying to suppress evidence. Hy claims the school officials never told the parents of children about the attempted abduction as well as deleted video evidence proving the abduction attempt.

The Buffalo Public Schools issued a statement on April 26th saying they were vigorously prepared to address these untruths.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane was not available for comment, but in a statement said “I am aware of statements made by a member of the Buffalo Police Department in recent podcast interviews. My office has been conducting an investigation. We are committed to upholding the law, pursuing justice for victims, and preserving the integrity of the investigative process.”

Judge James Bargnesi mentioned there’s been “extensive off the record discussions” and expects the two sides back in court on June 18th to check on the progress of those discussions.

