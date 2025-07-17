Ryan Zunner

Ryan ZunnerAssistant Managing Editor
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021.
He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo.
He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
Gathered at the Plaza of Stars in Buffalo’s Theatre District on Wednesday, Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski announced that $65,000 had been secured for five cultural institutions.
Crouch now has a laundry list of charges, including first-degree murder. But the latest superseding indictment announced by DA Mike Keane includes allegations that stretch back to May for burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mike Campbell was an integral part of the decades long history of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee reflects on that legacy, and how his band the Dirty Knobs is pushing new ground with a stop at Artpark July 31.
First responders were called to the Niagara River north of Navy Island late last night for a boating accident. After an exhaustive search, the operation has now shifted to a recovery effort.
Buffalo Public Schools has announced the appointment of Pascal Mubenga as its new superintendent.
Lacrosse will take to the Olympic field in Los Angeles in 2028 for the first time since the 1908 games. The sport is a traditional and spiritual game for the Haudenosaunee that stretches back centuries. But their inclusion is still under review from the International Olympic Committee.
Calls for transparency and a more open process in the future of Tesla’s Gigafactory at Riverbend in South Buffalo are coming from local advocates and at least one lawmaker.
It was a decision made following a notice from the U.S. Department of Education that the remaining $3 million in grant funding was cut -- no longer a priority for the federal administration.
The suspect in Thursday’s early morning homicide on South Ogden Street in Buffalo is now in custody, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
Authorities have identified Rickey Crouch as a suspect in a South Ogden Street homicide. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of Crouch.