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Game On: Are We Ever Too Old to Play?

Published November 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
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With the anticipation surrounding GTA 6 reaching new heights, gaming is more than just a pastime, it's a cultural phenomenon. This week on Group Chat, we're exploring the hype behind one of the most anticipated video games ever, the importance of adult hobbies, and why grown adults still face criticism form picking up a controller. From Mike Tomlin's connection to Minecraft to the debate over gaming and relationships, we're asking one big question: Are we ever too old to play?

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