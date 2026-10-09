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What Makes a Movie Worth the Big Screen?

Published October 9, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
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Streaming has changed the way we watch movies, but has it changed what makes a film worth seeing on the big screen? As the Buffalo International Film Festival celebrates 20 years of bringing filmmakers, movie lovers, and original stories together, Group Chat takes a look at the evolving moviegoing experience. From rising costs and streaming convenience to sequels, franchises, and independent films, what does it take to get audiences excited about going to the theater? We explore what keeps people coming back, the role film festivals play in creating a shared moviegoing experience, and whether the future of the big screen is less about where we watch movies and more about the stories giving us a reason to show up.

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