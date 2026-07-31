Theater Talk: Sandra Roberts and Derek Emerson Powell command Shakespeare in Delaware Park's TAMING OF THE SHREW with a very funny cast, AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER continues as does Shawfest (see listings).

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter praise Shakespeare in Delaware Park's second Main Stage production this summer, THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, very funny, ably directed by Brendan Didio, with a stellar "Kate" played by Sandra Roberts to Derek Emerson Powell's "Petruchio" and a quartet of Buffalo's funniest: Kevin Craig, Jake Hayes, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Dan Urtz. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre continues as well with AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER where Lisa Hinca and Steven J. Brachman excel.

SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.

Anthony's December 8-11 trip to New York City billed as "NYC Holiday Magic" will include Shopping, Rockettes, Broadway, with options for more Broadway on your own with Anthony! Join BTPM and Theater Talk’s Anthony Chase for an unforgettable New York City getaway, December 8 – 11. Experience the magic of Manhattan at holiday time. Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club

Anthony's September 10th bus trip with BTPM to see FUNNY GIRL at Shawfest will be September 10, 2026 from 8:15am to 7:30pm (it's a day trip). Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LOCAL, SHAW, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOW LISTINGS.

For in-depth reviews, check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com).

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: None

OPENINGS: None

CONTINUING:

AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER, a play by Joe DiPietro, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Hinca, Steven J Brachmann, Jay Byron, Justin Chortie, John DellaContrada, and Lillian Reszel. 6/18 - 8/30 on a variety of days with evening dinners at 6:00, shows at 7:30; Matinees dinners at 1:00pm,shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. (716) 395-3207.

PUBLICITY BLURB: AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER - A MURDER, A MYSTERY, A MOTHER is by one of today’s most eclectic playwrights, Joe DiPietro, with a reputation underscored by the sheer range of his work — from the long‑running musical revue LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to the cult‑comic rock musical THE TOXIC AVENGER, to the Tony Award Winning MEMPHIS, to NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, and sharply contrasting plays such as OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, and CONSCIENCE (recently seen at Jewish Repertory Theatre) demonstrating a versatility that spans heartfelt comedy, satirical musicals, mystery thrillers, and contemporary drama. In this play, on a stormy night in 1943, the Claythorne family gathers as mystery writer Arthur Whittington announces the Colonel has secretly changed his will—cutting out one daughter, though no one knows which. Tensions spike, and when a murder occurs before junior Detective Paul Peck arrives, every relative becomes a suspect. With backstabbing, romantic sparks, and sharp‑eyed Mrs. Peck offering blunt wisdom, the case twists through secrets and betrayals in this comic spoof of 1940s murder mysteries.

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FOOLS AND FOES, the touring production of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Nathaniel Higgins, starring Paige Cummings, Cody Gooley, Camille Keeves, Devin Klumpp, Sue McCormack, and Julianna Tracey. 6/10 - 8/24 All performances at 7:00 pm. All performances are free and open to the public. Touring dates and locations can be found at shakespeareindelawarepark.org. The next several shows are on the next five Monday evenings through August 24th:

July 27th – Hennepin Park Gazebo (4th & Center Streets Lewiston, NY 14092)

August 3rd – Elmwood Village Charter School – Hertel Location (665 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207)

August 10th – Taylor Rd. Park (6765 Taylor Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075)

August 17th – Bassett Park Amphitheater (359 Klein Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 – *Corner of Youngs Rd.)

August 24th – Sahlen Field (1 James D Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203)

FOOLS AND FOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Shakespeare in Delaware Park (SDP) kicks off its 51st season with its touring production, FOOLS AND FOES, a fast-paced, family-friendly show featuring Shakespeare's most memorable clowns, tricksters, heroes, and villains. The touring production will travel to locations throughout Western New York this summer, bringing free professional theatre directly to communities across the region. One of the highlights of the tour will be a special performance at Sahlen Field on August 24, bringing the Bard to the ballpark for a unique evening of Shakespeare in downtown Buffalo. Note: the free mainstage productions on the Saul Elkin Stage in Delaware Park will be PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/18 - 7/12 (the first time ever for SDP) and THE TAMING OF THE SHREW 7/23 - 8/16. Mainstage performances are Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:00 p.m. All performances are free and open to the public.

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THE TAMING OF THE SHREW by William Shakespeare, directed by Brendan Didio, starring Sandra Roberts as Kathleen and Derek Emerson Powell as Petrucchio with a cast chock full of funny actors each of whom has starred in other productions, including Chantel Brooks, Kevin Craig, Jake Hayes, Jeremy Kruezer, and Dan Urtz. Presented free of charge by Shakespeare in Delaware Park 7/23 - 8/16 Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 on the Saul Elkin stage on "Shakespeare Hill" (near the Terrace Restaurant and the rose garden).

PLOT SUMMARY: Sparks fly when sharp‑tongued, sharp‑minded Kathleen meets her match in Petruchio—, except in this version, she’s no damsel to be “tamed.” Instead, the two lock into a delicious duel of wits, each determined to out‑maneuver, out‑mock, and out‑love the other, turning Shakespeare’s battle of the sexes into a perfectly matched partnership where the “shrew” gives as good as she gets.

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THE SHAW FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS 2026 ARE:

SLEUTH by Anthony Shaffer (Peter Schaffer's twin brother), directed by Peter Fernandes — Court House Theatre Opened Apr 2 • Closes Oct 9

Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission)

Age recommendation 13+

PUBLICITY BLURB: When a celebrated mystery writer invites his wife’s lover to their home in the English countryside, all is not as it seems. What unfolds is a fiendishly clever game of psychology and deception – but who is playing with whom? And is it really just a game? This Tony and Edgar award-winning play is a quintessential crime thriller guaranteed to provide an edge-of-your-seat experience. Perfect for whodunit fans. Mature content.

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FUNNY GIRL Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Bob Merrill, directed byEda Holmes — Festival Theatre Opened Apr 24 • Closes Oct 3

Approximate run time 2 hours and 40 minutes (includes intermission)

Age recommendation 10+

PUBLICITY BLURB: Fanny Brice has everything it takes to be Broadway’s next big thing: the voice, the charm and more than a little chutzpah. But does she have “the look?” This touching comedy explores her unlikely rise to stardom with the Ziegfeld Follies as well as her turbulent love life with gambler Nick Arnstein. One of the greatest musical scores of all time, Funny Girl includes classics like “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, “I’m the Greatest Star”, “People” and much more.

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JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, play from the works of P.G. Wodehouse by Robert Goodale and David Goodale, directed by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett — Court House Theatre Opened May 8 • Closes Oct 10

Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission)

Age recommendation 8+

PUBLICITY BLURB: Canadian premiere! Bertie Wooster is a young aristocrat who is forever getting himself into frightful scrapes. Thank goodness he has a butler, the legendarily unruffled Jeeves, to come to his rescue, usually without his even noticing. Based on a 1938 P.G. Wodehouse novel and performed by three remarkable actors bringing to life a host of characters, this Olivier award-winning play is a celebration of theatrical virtuosity and pure silliness.

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THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, based on the play Toad of Toad Hall by A.A. Milne

Adapted and directed by Fiona Sauder — Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre Opened May 22 • Closes Sep 27

PUBLICITY BLURB: “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, half so much worth doing as simply messing about by a river.”

Come along with young, impressionable Mole as he heads to the riverbank and meets the resourceful Rat, the grumpy Badger and the irrepressible Mr Toad. When Toad’s passion for fast cars gets him in trouble, the other three must save him. Based on the much-loved 1908 children’s novel, this play about friendship, loyalty and the joy of getting into trouble is perfect for the whole family. Family Pre-Show Workshop... Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

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ONE FOR THE POT by Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton, directed by Chris Abraham — Festival Theatre Opened May 27 • Closes Oct 11

PUBLICITY BLURB: Billy Hickory Wood is set to inherit a proper pot of cash. A wealthy businessman has decided to give £10,000 to the family of his former partner, and Billy is the sole living relation. Right? Wrong. Cue the arrival of several, hitherto unknown and identical, Hickory Wood siblings (all played by the same actor) looking to claim what they’re owed. To say that chaos ensues would be an understatement. The team that brought you One Man, Two Guvnors (2024) is reunited for this legendary farce.

June

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HEARTBREAK HOUSE play by Bernard Shaw, directed by Tim Carroll — Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre Opened Jun 20 • Closes Oct 3

PUBLICITY BLURB: “If we women were particular about men's characters, we should never get married at all.” The shadows of war may be gathering, but for most of the weekend guests at Heartbreak House, the big questions are about love and marriage. As the couples waltz in a dance of ever-changing partners, only the enigmatic old sea dog Captain Shotover seems to see what is coming towards them. Often ranked as one of the great plays of all time, Heartbreak House is Shaw at his most entertaining and mysterious.

July

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AMADEUS play by Peter Shaffer, directed byTim Carroll Festival Theatre Opened Jul 8 • Closes Oct 4

PUBLICITY BLURB: “It seemed to me I heard the voice of God … and it was the voice of an obscene child!” Antonio Salieri is a pious, conscientious man—and the greatest composer in the Austrian Empire. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a young, foolish show-off—and apparently no threat. Except that Salieri can hear what no one else can: this ridiculous boy is perhaps the greatest musical genius ever to have lived. How can God have played such a trick on Salieri? To reward his devotion by rubbing his nose in his own mediocrity? There is only one possible revenge: God’s beloved, Amadeus, must be destroyed. This story of genius and the price it extracts is one of the greatest and most ravishing experiences in theatrical history.

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OHIO STATE MURDERS, play by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Philip Akin — Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre Opens Jul 19 • Closes Oct 3

PUBLICITY BLURB: “You reap no respect when you wring your hands: To weep like a woman is not judged wise. Suzanne, an acclaimed Black author, returns to her alma mater, Ohio State University, to give a speech on the violent nature of her writing. Confronted with the dark memories of her past, she unravels the painful truth of what happened in 1949, during her time as a student. This haunting and provocative play, penned by legendary playwright Adrienne Kennedy, is a poignant exploration of race, identity and grief. Mature content.

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Opening in August

A NEW WORK IN PROGRESS by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins — Court House Theatre Opens Aug 1 • Closes Sep 5

PUBLICITY BLURB: We are thrilled to announce the premiere of a new workshop presentation from 2025 Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Following our memorable productions of his plays An Octoroon (2017) and Everybody (2022), we asked Branden to come and make a new work with our Shaw Ensemble. This workshop presentation, from one of the world’s leading playwrights, will have a limited run of presentations. See it before anyone else does!

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Holiday season 2026 at the Shaw Festival opens in November

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a Tony nominated Broadway musical with music by Robert Reale, book and lyrics by Willie Reale (they're brothers), music direction by Ryan deSouza — Court House Theatre Opens Nov 13 • Runs through December

PUBLICITY BLURB: “Merry Almost-Christmas, happy that you’re here. Merry Almost-Christmas, Happy Almost-New Year.” Follow the entertaining adventures of two amphibious friends with decidedly different personalities in this magical holiday musical based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books. A Tony nominee for best musical, best score and best book, this wonderful story is sure to warm even the coldest heart. Frog is happy-go-lucky and Toad is a cranky pants, but the pair get along famously as they go through the four seasons together in the woods. Children as young as three and as old as 90 will be enchanted by this colourful production. We promise you will leave humming the songs and longing for “Cookies” throughout the holidays.

NOTE: Family Pre-Show Workshop

Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book. See calendar for dates and times.

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RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA — Festival Theatre (Holiday Stage) Opens Nov 20 • Runs through December

PUBLICITY BLURB: “In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be.” Experience Cinderella like never before in this enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the classic fairytale. Step into a kingdom far away where glass slippers fit just right, pumpkins transform into carriages and dreams come true – all with a little help from a fairy godmother! The story of the girl who lived in the cinders reminds us that kindness is stronger than cruelty. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament,” this timeless musical treasure is a holiday treat for the whole family.

NOTE: Mini Manners Matinees offer a Workshop and Children’s Tea

November 14 – December 19 Prior to Saturday matinees of Cinderella.

By royal decree you and your family are invited to tea. Learn about royal etiquette and play make believe. Cookies and punch are provided. $10 with a ticket to Cinderella. Recommended for ages 5-10. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

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THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS YEAR ARE:

Festival Theatre

THE TEMPEST OPENS Apr 21 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

GUYS AND DOLLS Opens Apr 22 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opens Apr 23 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Avon Theatre

WAITING FOR GODOT Opens Apr 24 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opens Apr 25 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE HOBBIT Opens Apr 26 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Tom Patterson Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opens Apr 27 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY Opens Apr 28 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Opens Apr 29 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Studio Theatre

OTHELLO Opens Apr 30 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE TAO OF THE WORLD Opens May 1 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY Opens May 2 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ — September 12–19, 2026

ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN — October 27 – November 1, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY — November 10–15, 2026

THE SOUND OF MUSIC — December 8–13, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER — February 16–21, 2027

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD — March 31 – April 8, 2027

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL — June 22–27, 2027

Also, the Gallagher Encore Series (Subscriber Add‑Ons)

(Not part of the Five Star Bank series, but announced alongside it) are

BEETLEJUICE — March 5–7, 2027

JERSEY BOYS — May 18–23, 2027

SIX — June 8–13, 2027

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.

2026 Artie Award Winners — Buffalo, NY (scroll down to see all the nominations)

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will — Road Less Traveled Productions / Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away — MusicalFare

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Kyle LoConti — Sheltered

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Jessica Hillman McCord — Islander

Outstanding Music Direction

Allen Paglia — Urinetown

Outstanding Choreography

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Cottage — Alleyway Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Urinetown — Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Robert Creighton — A Skull in Connemara

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Aleks Malejs — Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Michael Starzynski — Irish Play

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

VerNia Sharisse Garvin — Twelfth Night

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Quinn McGillion — Jesus Christ Superstar

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Michele Marie Roberts — Come from Away

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Augustus Donaldson — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Alexandria Watts — Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Joey Bucheker — Shrek

Outstanding Costume Design

Collin Ranney — Game of Love and Chance

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Bella Poynton — The Girl in the Washroom

Outstanding Set Design

Dyan Burlingame — The Book of Will

Outstanding Technical Element

Diane Almeter Jones — Props, A Skull in Connemara

Katharine Cornell Awards

Ryan Cupello — Actor, Or, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Justin Lahue — Set Design, Oak, Alleyway Theatre

Career Achievement Honoree (2026)

Brian Cavanagh

THE NOMINATIONS:

Scroll up to see the winners. The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

