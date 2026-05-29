Theater Talk: 35 annual Artie Nominations announced (Awards are June 8 at Babeville) and there's merch! (To pre-order Tee scroll down.) Bellissima's GHOST THE MUSICAL very entertaining, but closes this weekend. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE opens tonight at Torn Space. Anthony has seen SUFFS (coming to Shea's) and declares "It's a gorgeous show!"

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the 2026 Artie Award nominations, which are posted below and on theatertalkbuffalo.com. The Artie Awards will take place on Monday, June 8, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m., and pre-ordered t-shirt purchases can be picked up at the event. To order your 35th anniversary Artie tee-shirt, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-artie-store (T-shirts cost $25 and profits from sales go to support local Western New York HIV/AIDS charities.) Both Anthony and Peter really liked Bellissima's GHOST THE MUSICAL, which closes this weekend. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, a collaboration of Torn Space and BUA, opens tonight. Jewish Repertory continues JUST FOR US. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS and...For in-depth reviews check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com).

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING:

GHOST THE MUSICAL by Rubin, Stewart, and Ballard, directed by Nicolette Navarro, starring Heather Casseri as Molly, Alex Reiser as Sam, Spud as Oda Mae Brown, Chris Cummings as Carl Bruner, et.al. 5/15-5/30 Fri - Sat 7:30, plus one matinee, Sat 5/23 at 3:00. Presented by Bellissima Productions at the Church of the Nativity UCC at 1530 Colvin Boulevard, Tonawanda, 14223. Enter from ample parking lot behind the church.

For tickets: bellissimaproductions.ludus.com/index.php

GHOST PUBLICITY BLURB: Based on the Paramount Pictures film, the story follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose lives are shattered by Sam’s tragic, untimely death. As Sam’s spirit remains trapped between two worlds, his love for Molly intensifies when he discovers she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, Sam enlists the help of Oda Mae Brown, a quirky storefront psychic who becomes an unexpected ally in his quest to protect Molly and avenge his death. Content Warning: simulated sexual acts, gun violence, shooting sound effects, physical fights, attempted assault and stalking behavior, expressions of grief.

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OPENING:

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, by Matthew López, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, with Javier Bustillos, Producing Consultant, starring Jimmy Janowski as Miss Tracy Mills and Anthony Alcocer as Eddie, with supporting cast Mike Blasdell, Annette Daniels Taylor, Christine Turturro, and Michael Seitz. 5/29 - 6/20 Fri - Sat 9:00 with two extra Thursdays 6/11 and 6/18, also at 9:00. Presented by Torn Space Theater, 612 Fillmore Ave (near Paderewski Drive) Buffalo, NY. For tickets: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-legend-of-georgia-mcbride

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE PUBLICITY BLURB:

For their 2026 Mainstage Production, Torn Space Theater presents this campy farce featuring Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski just in time for Pride Month. “Stitch-in-your-side funny… full of sass and good spirits.” – The New York Times. He’s young, he’s broke, his landlord’s knocking at the door and he’s just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business – and himself. Celebrate Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski in his Torn Space premiere and Anthony Alcocer in the title role of this campy comedy running just in time for Pride Month!

CONTINUING:

JUST FOR US by Alex Edelman, directed by Charmagne Chi, starring Jordan Levin. 5/7 - 6/7 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no shows on Fridays). Produced by Jewish Repertory Theatre on the Maxine and Robert Seller stage inside the JCC at 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4033 jccbuffalo.org/

JUST FOR US PUBLICITY BLURB: This Tony award-winning solo play by comedian and writer Alex Edelman follows Edelman on a journey that begins with an anti-Semitic tweet and leads him, somewhat unbelievably, to a meeting of white nationalists in a Queens apartment. What starts as a moment of curiosity quickly evolves into something much deeper—an unexpectedly funny, tense, and thought-provoking exploration of identity, belonging, and the ways we try to understand one another across deep divides. With Edelman’s signature blend of humor and vulnerability, the piece navigates complex questions about Jewish identity, assimilation, and the limits (and possibilities) of empathy. It’s as hilarious as it is unsettling, inviting audiences to laugh while also grappling with the contradictions and challenges of the world we’re living in today.

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OPENINGS IN JUNE:

A FEW GOOD MEN, a play by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Nick Stevens, Renee Hawthorne, John Fredo, and a dozen others. 6/11- 6/28, Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions and Shea’s Performing Arts Center on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre. Box Office 716-847-0850, sheas.org/performances/a-few-good-men/

A FEW GOOD MEN PUBLICITY BLURB: In the summer of 1986, two Marines face trial for the death of a fellow Marine during an illegal disciplinary action, known as a “Code Red.” Their Navy lawyer, initially aiming for a plea deal, is pushed by his female defense partner to take a stand. As he challenges military values and honor, he goes head-to-head with the formidable Colonel Jessep. With sharp humor and subtle romance, this gripping courtroom drama explores military morality, leaving the audience to question the truth. Directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Nick Stevens, Renee Hawthorne, John Fredo, Johnny Barden, Ryan Butler, Alejandro Gómez, Bob Grabowski, David Hayes, Chris Avery, David Lundy, Steven Maiseke, David Mitchell, Talon Powell, Daniel Torres, and Adam Yellen.

Note: Purchase tickets only from Shea's Box Office or from Ticketmaster, all other websites may overcharge or sell fraudulent tickets.

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FOOTLOOSE, a musical, 6/12 - 6/28, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

FOOTLOOSE PUBLICITY BLURB: When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pits a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

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GIRL ON AN ALTAR, a play by Marina Carr, directed by Anderson Carr, starring Keelie A. Sheridan as Clytemnestra and Jorge Luna as Agamemnon, with Tabitha Raithel, Darryl Semira, Paige Batt, and David Marciniak. 6/12 - 6/28. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company at 625 Main Street, (716) 853-ICTC (4282), irishclassical.com

GIRL ON AN ALTAR PBLICITY BLURB: From the playwright whose THE MAI was well received in January 2023, GIRL ON AN ALTAR is a searingly fresh adaptation of the ancient Greek myths about family, war, and forgiving the unforgivable. Old wounds, new blood.

Visionary Irish playwright Marina Carr’s Girl on an Altar is a powerful reimagining of the ancient myth of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon, told with raw emotion and lyrical intensity. This gripping play delves into love, betrayal, and vengeance, exploring the devastating consequences of sacrifice and power. With Carr’s signature poetic language and a bold feminist perspective, Girl on an Altar is a riveting and unmissable theatrical experience that breathes new life into an ancient tragedy by one of Ireland’s foremost contemporary playwrights. Note: This play contains depictions of violence, murder, and intimacy, as well as strong language. It explores themes of war, sacrifice, enslavement, power, betrayal, loss of children, and revenge.

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PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE, a play by Shakespeare, directed by Scott McKenna Campbell, starring Sean Patrick Ryan as Pericles, with John Profeta, Lauren Farrow, Heather Casseri, Vernia Garvin, Marie Hasselback-Costa, et. al. 6/18 - 7/12

Note (1): THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, directed by Brendan Didio, will run July 23, 2026 through August 16, 2026.

Note (2): The "FOOLS AND FOES TOURING PRODUCTION" directed by Nathanial Higgins, will be in local parks on nights when the mainstage productions are "dark."

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THE BOOK OF MORMON, Broadway Tour special engagement 6/19 - 6/21 (5 shows only) Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 7:30, Sun 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Box Office: 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/the-book-of-mormon/ Note: Note: Purchase tickets only from Shea's Box Office or from Ticketmaster, all other websites may overcharge or sell fraudulent tickets.

THE BOOK OF MORMON PUBLICITY BLURB:

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

YALLA BITCH, play by Lorna C. Hill, directed by Tioga Simpson, 6/19 - 7/12, some paid, some free performances as follows:

Free Performances

June 19th & 20th, 6PM @ School 77

June 27th 6PM @ 60 Winston Rd

June 28th, 2PM @ Silo City

July 6th, 6PM @ The Saul Elkin Stage at Shakespeare in Delaware Park

July 11th, 6PM @ Freedom Park

July 12th, 6PM @ Gail V Wells Memorial Food Forest

Paid Performances ($40 General, $30 Seniors, $20 Veterans & Students):

June 21st, 6PM @ 5 Points Bakery

*YALLA GALA* - June 26th, 6PM @ Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (a $100 per ticket fundraiser)

June 28th, 6PM @ Duende at Silo City

July 10th, 6PM @ Penn Dixie Fossil Park

Box Office: 716-322-5178 website: ujimacoinc.org

YALLA BITCH PUBLICITY BLURB:

Closing the Ujima season is Yalla Bitch by Ujima’s legendary founder, Lorna C. Hill. This bold and provocative play, staged in the heart of summer, is a fierce exploration of power, agency, and the voices of Black women. YALLA BITCH serves as both an artistic triumph and a tribute to Hill’s indelible impact on the theatre world and beyond. In an exciting development, Ujima will be touring this production — an important milestone, as it marks the first time in many years that the company has taken a show on the road. This tour reaffirms Ujima’s commitment to sharing impactful stories with a wider audience and strengthening our reach beyond Buffalo. This special run of YALLA BITCH will be performed in gardens across the Buffalo Area.

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include just one more:

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

=========================================================The Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, are scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue – that’s Babeville. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase are the hosts. Joe Isgar is the music director. Tickets are $30 and will become available on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Proceeds go to local AIDS charities.

The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations)

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

TICKETS BECOME AVAILABLE ON TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026