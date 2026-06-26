Theater Talk: PERICLES at SiDP off to a fun start; A FEW GOOD MEN and GIRL ON AN ALTAR, both excellent, close this weekend; YALLA BITCH continues a touring show; deadline to join Anthony at Shawfest for FUNNY GIRL is July 8; deadline to enter drawing to see Broadway's Josh Groban in Canandaigua is June 30 (see listings for details).

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk a bit about PERICLES at Shakespeare in Delaware Park, YALLA BITCH touring throughout town, and Anthony's bus trip with BTPM to see FUNNY GIRL at Shawfest. The deadline is is July 8th to reserve your seat for the bus trip, the show, and the dinner. Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club. While you're on the BTPM website, enter the drawing to win a pair of tickets to see Broadway star Josh Groban on stage in Canandaigua on August 18. Five pairs of tickets will be drawn, but the deadline to enter is June 30. Visit btpm.org/giveaway. Closing this Sunday, June 28, are two excellent shows, A FEW GOOD MEN (Road Less Traveled Productions on the Shea's 710 stage) and Irish playwright Marina Carr's GIRL ON AN ALTAR at the Irish Classical Theater.

Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN (it was this play before it was a movie) stays true to the original (no sappy Hollywood love interest); GIRL ON AN ALTAR by Irish playwright Marina Carr at Irish Classical shows us that for once, Clytemnestra isn’t the monster, she’s the wounded one; SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS and...For in-depth reviews, check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com).

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING:

A FEW GOOD MEN, a play by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Nick Stevens, Renee Hawthorne, John Fredo, and a dozen others. 6/11- 6/28, Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions and Shea’s Performing Arts Center on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre. Box Office 716-847-0850, sheas.org/performances/a-few-good-men/

A FEW GOOD MEN PUBLICITY BLURB: In the summer of 1986, two Marines face trial for the death of a fellow Marine during an illegal disciplinary action, known as a “Code Red.” Their Navy lawyer, initially aiming for a plea deal, is pushed by his female defense partner to take a stand. As he challenges military values and honor, he goes head-to-head with the formidable Colonel Jessep. With sharp humor and subtle romance, this gripping courtroom drama explores military morality, leaving the audience to question the truth. Directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Nick Stevens, Renee Hawthorne, John Fredo, Johnny Barden, Ryan Butler, Alejandro Gómez, Bob Grabowski, David Hayes, Chris Avery, David Lundy, Steven Maiseke, David Mitchell, Talon Powell, Daniel Torres, and Adam Yellen.

Note: Purchase tickets only from Shea's Box Office or from Ticketmaster, all other websites may overcharge or sell fraudulent tickets.

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FOOTLOOSE, a musical, 6/12 - 6/28, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

FOOTLOOSE PUBLICITY BLURB: When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pits a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

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GIRL ON AN ALTAR, a play by Marina Carr, directed by Anderson Carr, starring Keelie A. Sheridan as Clytemnestra and Jorge Luna as Agamemnon, with Tabitha Raithel, Darryl Semira, Paige Batt, and David Marciniak. 6/12 - 6/28. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company at 625 Main Street, (716) 853-ICTC (4282), irishclassical.com

GIRL ON AN ALTAR PBLICITY BLURB: From the playwright whose THE MAI was well received in January 2023, GIRL ON AN ALTAR is a searingly fresh adaptation of the ancient Greek myths about family, war, and forgiving the unforgivable. Old wounds, new blood. Visionary Irish playwright Marina Carr’s Girl on an Altar is a powerful reimagining of the ancient myth of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon, told with raw emotion and lyrical intensity. This gripping play delves into love, betrayal, and vengeance, exploring the devastating consequences of sacrifice and power. With Carr’s signature poetic language and a bold feminist perspective, Girl on an Altar is a riveting and unmissable theatrical experience that breathes new life into an ancient tragedy by one of Ireland’s foremost contemporary playwrights. Note: This play contains depictions of violence, murder, and intimacy, as well as strong language. It explores themes of war, sacrifice, enslavement, power, betrayal, loss of children, and revenge.

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OPENINGS: None

CONTINUING:

FOOLS AND FOES, the touring production of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Nathaniel Higgins, starring Paige Cummings, Cody Gooley, Camille Keeves, Devin Klumpp, Sue McCormack, and Julianna Tracey. 6/10 - 8/24 All performances at 7:00 pm. All performances are free and open to the public. Touring dates and locations can be found at shakespeareindelawarepark.org. The next several shows are: June 29th – Grand Island Nike Base (3278 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072), July 13th – Galanti Park, Lackawanna (230 Martin Rd, Lackawanna, NY 14218), July 14th – Heritage Park (65 Franklin Street, Springville, NY 14141), July 15th – Friends of Knox Farm (345 Buffalo Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052 (for that show use entrance at iron gate then make first left to parking field near stables).)

FOOLS AND FOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Shakespeare in Delaware Park (SDP) kicks off its 51st season with its touring production, FOOLS AND FOES, a fast-paced, family-friendly show featuring Shakespeare's most memorable clowns, tricksters, heroes, and villains. The touring production will travel to locations throughout Western New York this summer, bringing free professional theatre directly to communities across the region. One of the highlights of the tour will be a special performance at Sahlen Field on August 24, bringing the Bard to the ballpark for a unique evening of Shakespeare in downtown Buffalo. Note: the free mainstage productions on the Saul Elkin Stage in Delaware Park will be PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/18 - 7/12 (the first time ever for SDP) and THE TAMING OF THE SHREW 7/23 - 8/16. Mainstage performances are Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:00 p.m. All performances are free and open to the public.

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PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE, a play by Shakespeare, directed by Scott McKenna Campbell, starring Sean Patrick Ryan as Pericles, with John Profeta, Lauren Farrow, Heather Casseri, Vernia Garvin, Marie Hasselback-Costa, et. al. 6/18 - 7/12 Every night at 7:00 pm except Mondays on the Saul Elkin Stage on "Shakespeare Hill" nead the rose garden and Terrace restaurant. If you enter from Rumsey Road, there is a (free) golf cart shuttle ride to the hill.

Note (1): THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, directed by Brendan Didio, will run July 23, 2026 through August 16, 2026.

Note (2): The "FOOLS AND FOES TOURING PRODUCTION" directed by Nathanial Higgins, will be in local parks on nights when the mainstage productions are "dark" (see separate FOOLS AND FOES listing.

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YALLA BITCH, play by Lorna C. Hill, directed by Tioga Simpson, 6/19 - 7/12, some paid, some free performances as follows:

Free Performances

June 19th & 20th, 6PM @ School 77

June 27th 6PM @ 60 Winston Rd

June 28th, 2PM @ Silo City

July 6th, 6PM @ The Saul Elkin Stage at Shakespeare in Delaware Park

July 11th, 6PM @ Freedom Park

July 12th, 6PM @ Gail V Wells Memorial Food Forest

Paid Performances ($40 General, $30 Seniors, $20 Veterans & Students):

June 21st, 6PM @ 5 Points Bakery

*YALLA GALA* - June 26th, 6PM @ Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (a $100 per ticket fundraiser)

June 28th, 6PM @ Duende at Silo City

July 10th, 6PM @ Penn Dixie Fossil Park

Box Office: 716-322-5178 website: ujimacoinc.org

YALLA BITCH PUBLICITY BLURB:

Closing the Ujima season is YALLA BITCH by Ujima’s founder, Lorna C. Hill. This bold and provocative play is an exploration of power, agency, and the voices of Black women, and of Lorna C. Hill's life from her days as a foundling left on "Miss Ruby's" doorstep. YALLA BITCH will be touring this production marking the first time in many years that the company has taken a show on the road, part of a commitment to sharing impactful stories with a wider audience beyond Buffalo. And so this special run of YALLA BITCH will be performed in gardens across the Buffalo area.

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.

The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

