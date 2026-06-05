© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Theater seats and the bottom of the graphic with a white THEATER TALK logo on the top half
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Artie Awards (Buffalo's "Tonys") Monday, June 8 at Babeville. BUA & Torn Space's THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is a great story just in time for Pride month, and SUFFS, the Broadway musical at Shea's, also gets its point across with a lot of sass. Both highly recommended. Happy Pride! See you at the Arties!

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
In THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Anthony Alcoser as Miss Georgia McBride is workin' it.jpg
Mark Duggan Photography
In THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Anthony Alcoser as Miss Georgia McBride is workin' it.jpg

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the 2026 Artie Awards, Monday June 8, at Babeville, doors open at 7, show is at 8, with red carpet photography, and judging for best outfits, hosted on stage by Anthony Chase, Jake Hayes, Maria Pedro with music direction by Joe Isgar (click through for nominations) and, as always, profits go to support local Western New York HIV/AIDS charities. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, a collaboration of Torn Space and BUA, is as fabulous as you'd expect from the cast list, and SUFFS, at Shea's, is very satisfying as both a Broadway musical and as a feel-good history lesson. But that closes this weekend as does the Jewish Repertory Theatre's JUST FOR US. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS and...For in-depth reviews check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com).

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

========================================================

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING:

JUST FOR US by Alex Edelman, directed by Charmagne Chi, starring Jordan Levin. 5/7 - 6/7 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no shows on Fridays). Produced by Jewish Repertory Theatre on the Maxine and Robert Seller stage inside the JCC at 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4033 jccbuffalo.org/

JUST FOR US PUBLICITY BLURB: This Tony award-winning solo play by comedian and writer Alex Edelman follows Edelman on a journey that begins with an anti-Semitic tweet and leads him, somewhat unbelievably, to a meeting of white nationalists in a Queens apartment. What starts as a moment of curiosity quickly evolves into something much deeper—an unexpectedly funny, tense, and thought-provoking exploration of identity, belonging, and the ways we try to understand one another across deep divides. With Edelman’s signature blend of humor and vulnerability, the piece navigates complex questions about Jewish identity, assimilation, and the limits (and possibilities) of empathy. It’s as hilarious as it is unsettling, inviting audiences to laugh while also grappling with the contradictions and challenges of the world we’re living in today.

_____

SUFFS, the Broadway musical on tour, 6/2 - 6/7 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 7:30, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center (part of their Broadway series) at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street. 716-847-0850 sheas.org

SUFFS PUBLICITY BLURB: A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

OPENINGS: None

CONTINUING:

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, by Matthew López, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, with Javier Bustillos, Producing Consultant, starring Jimmy Janowski as Miss Tracy Mills and Anthony Alcocer as Casey, with supporting cast Michael Blasdell, Annette Daniels Taylor, Christine Turturro, and Michael Seitz. 5/29 - 6/20 Fri - Sat 7:30 with two extra Thursdays 6/11 and 6/18, also at 7:30. Presented by Torn Space Theater, 612 Fillmore Ave (near Paderewski Drive) Buffalo, NY. For tickets: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-legend-of-georgia-McBride

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE PUBLICITY BLURB:

For their 2026 Mainstage Production, Torn Space Theater presents this campy farce featuring Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski just in time for Pride Month. “Stitch-in-your-side funny… full of sass and good spirits.” – The New York Times. He’s young, he’s broke, his landlord’s knocking at the door and he’s just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business – and himself. Celebrate Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski in his Torn Space premiere and Anthony Alcocer in the title role of this campy comedy running just in time for Pride Month!

OPENINGS LATER IN JUNE:

A FEW GOOD MEN, a play by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Nick Stevens, Renee Hawthorne, John Fredo, and a dozen others. 6/11- 6/28, Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions and Shea’s Performing Arts Center on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre. Box Office 716-847-0850, sheas.org/performances/a-few-good-men/

A FEW GOOD MEN PUBLICITY BLURB: In the summer of 1986, two Marines face trial for the death of a fellow Marine during an illegal disciplinary action, known as a “Code Red.” Their Navy lawyer, initially aiming for a plea deal, is pushed by his female defense partner to take a stand. As he challenges military values and honor, he goes head-to-head with the formidable Colonel Jessep. With sharp humor and subtle romance, this gripping courtroom drama explores military morality, leaving the audience to question the truth. Directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Nick Stevens, Renee Hawthorne, John Fredo, Johnny Barden, Ryan Butler, Alejandro Gómez, Bob Grabowski, David Hayes, Chris Avery, David Lundy, Steven Maiseke, David Mitchell, Talon Powell, Daniel Torres, and Adam Yellen.

Note: Purchase tickets only from Shea's Box Office or from Ticketmaster, all other websites may overcharge or sell fraudulent tickets.

_____

FOOTLOOSE, a musical, 6/12 - 6/28, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

FOOTLOOSE PUBLICITY BLURB: When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pits a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

_____

GIRL ON AN ALTAR, a play by Marina Carr, directed by Anderson Carr, starring Keelie A. Sheridan as Clytemnestra and Jorge Luna as Agamemnon, with Tabitha Raithel, Darryl Semira, Paige Batt, and David Marciniak. 6/12 - 6/28. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company at 625 Main Street, (716) 853-ICTC (4282), irishclassical.com

GIRL ON AN ALTAR PBLICITY BLURB: From the playwright whose THE MAI was well received in January 2023, GIRL ON AN ALTAR is a searingly fresh adaptation of the ancient Greek myths about family, war, and forgiving the unforgivable. Old wounds, new blood.

Visionary Irish playwright Marina Carr’s Girl on an Altar is a powerful reimagining of the ancient myth of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon, told with raw emotion and lyrical intensity. This gripping play delves into love, betrayal, and vengeance, exploring the devastating consequences of sacrifice and power. With Carr’s signature poetic language and a bold feminist perspective, Girl on an Altar is a riveting and unmissable theatrical experience that breathes new life into an ancient tragedy by one of Ireland’s foremost contemporary playwrights. Note: This play contains depictions of violence, murder, and intimacy, as well as strong language. It explores themes of war, sacrifice, enslavement, power, betrayal, loss of children, and revenge.

_____

PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE, a play by Shakespeare, directed by Scott McKenna Campbell, starring Sean Patrick Ryan as Pericles, with John Profeta, Lauren Farrow, Heather Casseri, Vernia Garvin, Marie Hasselback-Costa, et. al. 6/18 - 7/12

Note (1): THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, directed by Brendan Didio, will run July 23, 2026 through August 16, 2026.

Note (2): The "FOOLS AND FOES TOURING PRODUCTION" directed by Nathanial Higgins, will be in local parks on nights when the mainstage productions are "dark."

_____

THE BOOK OF MORMON, Broadway Tour special engagement 6/19 - 6/21 (5 shows only) Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 7:30, Sun 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Box Office: 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/the-book-of-mormon/ Note: Note: Purchase tickets only from Shea's Box Office or from Ticketmaster, all other websites may overcharge or sell fraudulent tickets.

THE BOOK OF MORMON PUBLICITY BLURB:

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

YALLA BITCH, play by Lorna C. Hill, directed by Tioga Simpson, 6/19 - 7/12, some paid, some free performances as follows:

Free Performances

June 19th & 20th, 6PM @ School 77

June 27th 6PM @ 60 Winston Rd

June 28th, 2PM @ Silo City

July 6th, 6PM @ The Saul Elkin Stage at Shakespeare in Delaware Park

July 11th, 6PM @ Freedom Park

July 12th, 6PM @ Gail V Wells Memorial Food Forest

Paid Performances ($40 General, $30 Seniors, $20 Veterans & Students):

June 21st, 6PM @ 5 Points Bakery

*YALLA GALA* - June 26th, 6PM @ Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (a $100 per ticket fundraiser)

June 28th, 6PM @ Duende at Silo City

July 10th, 6PM @ Penn Dixie Fossil Park

Box Office: 716-322-5178 website: ujimacoinc.org

YALLA BITCH PUBLICITY BLURB:

Closing the Ujima season is Yalla Bitch by Ujima’s legendary founder, Lorna C. Hill. This bold and provocative play, staged in the heart of summer, is a fierce exploration of power, agency, and the voices of Black women. YALLA BITCH serves as both an artistic triumph and a tribute to Hill’s indelible impact on the theatre world and beyond. In an exciting development, Ujima will be touring this production — an important milestone, as it marks the first time in many years that the company has taken a show on the road. This tour reaffirms Ujima’s commitment to sharing impactful stories with a wider audience and strengthening our reach beyond Buffalo. This special run of YALLA BITCH will be performed in gardens across the Buffalo Area.

_____

===============================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include just one more:

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

=========================================================The Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, are scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue – that’s Babeville. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase are the hosts. Joe Isgar is the music director. Tickets are $30 and will become available on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Proceeds go to local AIDS charities.

The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations)

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

TICKETS BECOME AVAILABLE ON TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026

Tags
Theater Talk 2026 WBFO Arts & Culture DeskTheater Talk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • SUFFS National Tour opens at Shea's on Tuesday
    Theater Talk: 35 annual Artie Nominations announced (Awards are June 8 at Babeville) and there's merch! (To pre-order Tee scroll down.) Bellissima's GHOST THE MUSICAL very entertaining, but closes this weekend. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE opens tonight at Torn Space. Anthony has seen SUFFS (coming to Shea's) and declares "It's a gorgeous show!"
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the 2026 Artie Award nominations, which are posted below and on theatertalkbuffalo.com. The Artie Awards will take place on Monday, June 8, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m., and pre-ordered t-shirt purchases can be picked up at the event. To order your 35th anniversary Artie tee-shirt, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-artie-store (T-shirts cost $25 and profits from sales go to support local Western New York HIV/AIDS charities.) Both Anthony and Peter really liked Bellissima's GHOST THE MUSICAL, which closes this weekend. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, a collaboration of Torn Space and BUA, opens tonight. Jewish Repertory continues JUST FOR US. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Bellissima's GHOST stars include L-R Alex Reiser, Heather Casseri, Chris Cummings
    Theater Talk: It's award season! Tony nominations are in, Arties return to Babeville, June 8th; JUST FOR US at Jewish Rep is timely and funny; younger stars to watch these days include Quinn McGillion, Glen Chitty (HAIRSPRAY thru 5/24), and Alex Reiser with Heather Casseri in GHOST (thru 5/30); GEORGIA MCBRIDE opens 5/29.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the awards season, with Tony nominations out and voting for the 2026 Artie Awards wrapping up. On Monday, June 8, the Arties will return to Babeville. There's a new group of triple-threat young men on stages, including Quinn McGillion and, currently, Glen Chitty in HAIRSPRAY, and Alex Reiser in Bellissima Production's GHOST. Great anticipation is building for THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, a collaboration of Torn Space and BUA. Jewish Repertory has been on top of contemporary issues, and JUST FOR US is, believe it or not, a funny take on white supremacists. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • MusicalFare's HAIRSPRAY stars include, front, L-R Glen Chitty, Stevie Lou Kemp, Lou Colaiacovo, Bobby Cooke
    Theater Talk: Anthony is one-upped by his baby sister; winning shows continue, HAIRSPRAY (MusicalFare at Shea's 710) with a cast of 22 and JUST FOR US (Jewish Repertory) with a cast of 1. Last weekend to see CURTAINS (O'Connell & Co.), CORDUROY at Theatre of Youth, GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY (Stephen King & John Mellencamp musical at Road Less Traveled), and PURE GLITTER (2nd Gen at Shea's Smith).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the Buff State Drama Club's Lavender Graduation (for LGBTQ+ students and allies), where Anthony was the speaker while his kid sister, Bobbie Chase, former editor for Marvel and DC comics, was the commencement speaker at the main graduation event. HAIRSPRAY (MusicalFare at Shea's 710) sports a high-energy cast of 22 (see photo) with superb 60's choreography by Eric Deeb Weaver. For a compelling show with a cast of 1 (Jordan Levin) check out Jewish Repertory's JUST FOR US about an observant Jew who attends a meeting of white supremacists. Believe it or not, it's touching and funny. Closing this weekend are some winning shows: Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS, the musical (O'Connell & Co. at Canterbury Woods) with great choreography by Joey Bucheker, with Nick Lama in the comic/romantic lead role opposite Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci; for the 3+ set, CORDUROY at Theatre of Youth; GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a musical collaboration of Stephen King and John Mellancamp, closes at Road Less Traveled; and PURE GLITTER (2nd Gen at Shea's Smith) a very funny play reminiscent of, but gentler than, "The Boys in the Band." SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • PURE GLITTER (2nd Generation at Shea's Smith) all cast
    Theater Talk: So many shows to choose from! MusicalFare's HAIRSPRAY, Starring Buffalo's RENT, O'Connell's CURTAINS, Theater of Youth's CORDUROY, Kenan's COMPLETE SHAKESPEARE, and 2nd Generation's PURE GLITTER. Click and scroll for complete listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about HAIRSPRAY (MusicalFare at Shea's 710) starring Louis Colaiacovo as Edna Turnblad; RENT (one matinee only) on the "big" stage at Shea's PAC; CURTAINS, the musical (O'Connell & Co. at Canterbury Woods) a "show within a show" about a "triple threat" (she can't act, can't dance, can't sing) who gets bumped off in Act I; CORDURY for the 3+ set at Theatre of Youth; COMPLETE SHAKESPEARE with three comic virtuosos - Kevin Craig, Brendan Didio, Jeremy Kreuzer - at Lockport's Kenan Center, and PURE GLITTER (see lead photo, 2nd Gen at Shea's Smith) starring, among others, Michael "Bebe" Blasdell (who will also be in GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Torn Space in late May). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In Operalytes' YEOMEN OF THE GUARD, Phoebe (Mariami Bekauri) and Fairfax (John Clayton) share a brief moment
    Theater Talk: Opera-Lytes' YEOMEN OF THE GUARD by Gilbert & Sullivan up through this week might be their best ever; Theater of Youth presents a charming CORDUROY (for 3+); Anthony talks about an event to support Kevin Dees running for the 149th Assembly District with drag performers from Ru Paul's Drag Race; O'Connell to open CURTAINS, a musical by Kander & Ebb.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Opera-Lytes' YEOMEN OF THE GUARD by Gilbert & Sullivan up through this week which might be their best ever; Theater of Youth presents a charming CORDUROY (for 3+); Anthony talks about an event to support Kevin Dees running for the 149th Assembly District with drag performers from Ru Paul's Drag Race; O'Connell to open CURTAINS, a musical by Kander & Ebb.Other shows to note this weekend include GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a dark musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp at Road Less Traveled; and ON A FIRST NAME BASIS with beloved Buffalo actors Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In GHOST BROTHERS, The Caretaker (Matt Witten) tells a shocking story to Anna (Leah Berst)
    Theater Talk: R.I.P. Lancaster's David Bondrow; Buffalo's own Jonathan Young wows at Paper Mill Playhouse; GHOST BROTHERS so good, so true to RLTP's artistic vision; last weekend to catch ISLANDER at Irish Classical, LAUGHING TROLL CAFE (BUA at Compass, 345 Elmwood), while ON A FIRST NAME BASIS continues at Desiderio's. See listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter note the sudden passing of David Bondrow, Executive and Artistic Director of The Lancaster Opera House. But as he would have said, "the show must go on" and so THE ODD COUPLE, in which he starred as Oscar Madison, will run as planned through 4/26. Call the box office (716-683-1776) for details. Anthony went down to the prestigious Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey to see Buffalo's Jonathan Young perform brilliantly in the musical 1776 as Edward Rutledge. Other shows to note this weekend include GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a dark musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp at Road Less Traveled; ISLANDER, the charming Celtic musical at Irish Classical; THE LAUGHING TROLL CAFE, a Shaw-worthy play at the CPAC, 545 Elmwood; and ON A FIRST NAME BASIS with beloved Buffalo actors Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • ISLANDER at Irish Classical stars L-R Vanessa Vacanti, the looping machine, Kayla McSorley.png
    Theater Talk: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Shea's so exciting; LAUGHING TROLL CAFE (BUA at 545 Elmwood) so funny; THINGS WITH FRIENDS at the Alleyway such a great cast; ISLANDER at Irish's two woman Celtic musical enchanting and audiences love it. Note: Lancaster Opera House's David Bondrow passed suddenly. See listings re ticket situation.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Shea's Broadway tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (great acrobatics); BUA's LAUGHING TROLL CAFE about a children's author (think J.K. Rowling) in an intervention of sorts staged by her characters at 545 Elmwood; an absurdist drama with a stellar cast titled THINGS WITH FRIENDS is up at the Alleyway Theatre; and the absolutely stunning Scottish based musical ISLANDER is wowing audiences at Irish Classical. See listings. Note: David Bondrow, Executive and Artistic Director of The Lancaster Opera House, died suddenly this week. In light of that sudden loss, THE ODD COUPLE, a comedy by Neil Simon, is on hold but will start up again on Thursday 4/23 and will run as planned through 4/26. Call the box office for exchanges.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play THINGS WITH FRIENDS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Theater Talk: A conversation with Kristoffer Diaz about his play THINGS WITH FRIENDS at Alleyway; Other openings: Broadway's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Shea's; BUA's LAUGHING TROLL CAFE; Irish Classical's ISLANDER; O'Connell's ALIVE & KICKING. See Listings!
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter have a conversation with Kristoffer Diaz, whose play THINGS WITH FRIENDS is now open at Alleyway Theatre; in this jam-packed April, including (but not limited to) MusicalFare's continuing with JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR (check out Quinn McGillion as Judas); BUA's LAUGHING TROLL CAFE; Irish Classical's Scottish based ISLANDER, Shea's Broadway tour WATER FOR ELEPHANTS., O'Connell's ALIVE & KICKING. See listings. PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play SHELTERED.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • MusicalFare's JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR at Shea's 710 Theatre runs through April 19, 2026
    Theater Talk: 2nd Gen's Broadway Bucket List "best ever," so much talent in Buffalo; see some at MusicalFare's JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR at Shea's 710 through 4/19; BUA's LAUGHING TROLL CAFE opens next week with intriguing (and timely) plot. Many openings next week, see listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the high quality of 2nd Gen's "Broadway Bucket List," a showcase for the large and deep pool of Buffalo talent. MusicalFare's JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR (written when Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber was only 22!) is running at Shea's 710. Next week, BUA's LAUGHING TROLL CAFE has a plot possibly? inspired by J.K. Rowling's controversy with the trans community. Please see the listings.PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play SHELTERED.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • AN IRISH PLAY (ART at CPAC) stars L-R Burkhart, Dugan, Humphrey, Della Contrada among others in a stellar cast
    Theater Talk: Excellent AN IRISH PLAY only up tonight and tomorrow features actors in top form. Don't miss it. (See listings.) Running into May, ON A FIRST NAME BASIS at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre also features a stellar cast.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter revel in the excellence of AN IRISH PLAY by Dan O'Brien at American Repertory Theatre in the Compass Performing Arts Center (545 Elmwood) with a fine cast. Only two shows left... tonight at 7:30 and Saturday afternoon at 5:00. You have all of April and a little bit of May to see Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano in ON A FIRST NAME BASIS. Please see the listings.PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play SHELTERED.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.