Lake Placid Mountain Biking and ORDA’s Sports Innovation

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman welcomes Kris Cheney Seymour, senior manager of sport strategy and engagement, and Tait Wardlaw, vice president of sales, marketing and communications at the Olympic Regional Development Authority. Together, they preview the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, which kicks off a packed season in Lake Placid, New York.

The conversation dives into how ORDA’s investment in sprot facilities meet the state-of-the-art needs of world-class athletes while also creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans. From “fringe” sports rising in popularity, to the expectations of elite competitors, to the interactive opportunities that give spectators a hands-on connection with the action, Seymour and Wardlaw share how Lake Placid continues to evolve as a global sports destination.