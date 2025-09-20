© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

Looking Into Water with Bob Rich Jr.

Published September 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Robert E. Rich jr. with his name in white text underneath
Mariann Do

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Bob Rich Jr, an author, businessman, team owner and lifelong angler. A decade after publishing his novel Looking Through Water, Rich shares the story of how it’s now been adapted into a feature film starring Michael Douglas. He reflects on his passion for fishing and writing, his leadership as CEO of the global food company Rich Products, and his perspective as owner of the Buffalo Bisons. It’s a wide-ranging conversation that explores how sport, storytelling and business all intertwine in one remarkable life.

