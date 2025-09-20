Looking Into Water with Bob Rich Jr.

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Bob Rich Jr, an author, businessman, team owner and lifelong angler. A decade after publishing his novel Looking Through Water, Rich shares the story of how it’s now been adapted into a feature film starring Michael Douglas. He reflects on his passion for fishing and writing, his leadership as CEO of the global food company Rich Products, and his perspective as owner of the Buffalo Bisons. It’s a wide-ranging conversation that explores how sport, storytelling and business all intertwine in one remarkable life.