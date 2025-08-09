© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Skin in the Game

Pedals, Policy and the Push to Ride More

Published August 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
This week on Skin in the Game, we shift gears to focus on cycling—its business, its culture and its growing place in our cities. Tim and John welcome Kevin Heffernan from Go Bike Buffalo, Chris Lonzi from Tom’s Pro Bike, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media producer Pat Kelly, whose upcoming cycling-based climate change series Rolling Thru will take him from Buffalo to Brooklyn on two wheels.

The group explores how cycling intersects with transportation planning, public health, climate action and community building. They discuss the boom and bust of the bike market during and after COVID, the promise and complications of e-bikes, and why better street design—not just enforcement—is key to safer, more inclusive mobility.

Seasoned cyclists, casual riders or anyone curious about the future of transportation, this conversation offers a wide-ranging look at why bikes matter more than ever.

    Roller Hockey, Hollywood, and the Hustle of Independent Filmmaking with Jake Cimperman
    This week on Skin in the Game, Tim sits down with filmmaker Jake Cimperman—yes, the son of co-host John Cimperman—for a conversation that spans from the roller rinks of 1990s California to the unpredictable world of independent sports documentaries.
    Lacrosse, Identity and the Making of “The American Game” with S.L. Price
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with journalist and author S.L. Price to discuss his new book, “The American Game: History and Hope in the Country of Lacrosse.”
    From the mound to mentorship with Scott Swinson from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim talk with Scott Swinson, Senior Director of Development at the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, about how baseball—and a strong coach—can change a kid’s life.
    In this special edition of Skin In The Game, hosts John and Tim dive into the neon-lit spectacle of Cosmic Baseball, featuring fan-favorite innovation from the Coastal Plain League’s Tri-City Chili Peppers — joined by none other than Rob Perez, the team’s award-winning general manager.
    The Changing Course: How Golf Is Evolving On and Off the Green
    In this special edition of Skin in the Game, John and Tim take a deep dive into the world of golf. They’re joined by: Tim Fries, General Manager and Head Professional at Glen Oak Golf Club IN East Amherst, NY; Cindy Miller, LPGA professional, coach, and author; and Tim Karches, Executive Director of First Tee Western New York.
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim are joined by Kate Brownell—trailblazer, athlete, coach, and the only Little Leaguer in history to pitch a perfect game.
    The Show Must Go On with Frank Supovitz
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Frank Supovitz, President and Chief Experience Officer of Fast Traffic Events & Entertainment—and one of the most respected names in sports event production.
    The Lord Stanley Cup with Phil Pritchard
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Phil Pritchard, vice president of the Hockey Hall of Fame and the iconic “Keeper of the Cup.”
    On the Slopes with Dennis Eshbaugh
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim welcome Dennis Eshbaugh, President and CEO of Holiday Valley, to discuss the evolution of the ski and winter recreation industry—and how one resort is redefining what it means to be a year-round mountain destination.
    Behind the Blue Jays Fan Experience with Michelle Seniuk
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim welcome Michelle Seniuk, Senior Vice President of Fan Experience and Concessions for the Toronto Blue Jays to examine one of Major League Baseball’s most ambitious fan engagement strategies.