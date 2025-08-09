Pedals, Policy and the Push to Ride More

This week on Skin in the Game, we shift gears to focus on cycling—its business, its culture and its growing place in our cities. Tim and John welcome Kevin Heffernan from Go Bike Buffalo, Chris Lonzi from Tom’s Pro Bike, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media producer Pat Kelly, whose upcoming cycling-based climate change series Rolling Thru will take him from Buffalo to Brooklyn on two wheels.

The group explores how cycling intersects with transportation planning, public health, climate action and community building. They discuss the boom and bust of the bike market during and after COVID, the promise and complications of e-bikes, and why better street design—not just enforcement—is key to safer, more inclusive mobility.

Seasoned cyclists, casual riders or anyone curious about the future of transportation, this conversation offers a wide-ranging look at why bikes matter more than ever.