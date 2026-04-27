Toronto unveils official FIFA Fan Zone after back and forth with City Hall

The City of Toronto held a special first look Monday at the official FIFA fan zone at Fort York National Historic Site and the Bentway. Guests previewed what soccer fans can expect when visiting the World Cup attraction.

Operating as the city’s central fan destination, Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, Ontario Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden, Toronto hip-hop artist Kardinal Offishall and FIFA officials to unveil the free festival site.

The soccer festival will include a lineup of performers such as Canadian artist Deborah Cox and Soundclash Society, a curated supergroup of Toronto DJs organized by Kardinal Offishall. It will also feature culturally diverse, Toronto-based performers from communities competing in the tournament.

Fan features revealed by officials include a custom mini-soccer pitch, street food vendors, guided tours of Fort York and access to “Ontario Campus” fan activations.

The fan zones, which will operate on 22 event days between June 11 and July 19, have sparked controversy at City Hall in recent weeks.

FIFA faced criticism from city council members last week after introducing changes to fan zone plans, including a tiered ticketing system for areas previously advertised as free.

FIFA officials said the ticketing system would help control crowds and create a more organized event. That explanation did not satisfy city officials.

City Councilor Josh Matlow quickly addressed the change.

“When I learned about what was being proposed, I decided to do what I could to intervene, because ultimately, Torontonians are going to be bearing a lot of burden when it comes to hosting the games,” he said. “They’re already spending a lot on them.”

Matlow requested the item be revised to reflect the initial promise to the city.

“I asked for the item to be reopened by the executive committee. The mayor responded by moving a motion to ensure that general admission would, in fact, be free, which I appreciated,” he said.

A week later, Toronto FIFA Secretariat head Sharon Bollenbach submitted an updated proposal. It stated that all 15,600 general admission tickets would remain free, with 500 tickets per event date allocated to community groups. The remaining 3,900 tickets would be sold as premium or VIP entry, ranging from $100 to $300.

Council approved the proposal in an 18-3 vote at last week’s meeting, a result Matlow said pleased him.

“I’m happy to say that we didn’t allow what was promised to Toronto residents and visitors alike — a free and inclusive event — to become yet another ticketed event,” he said.

However, Matlow said some questions remain.

Jose San Juan / City of Toronto Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway is the site for the City of Toronto's FIFA Fan Zone when the international soccer tournament arrives in Toronto in June.

“There are still unanswered questions as to why the budget increased so much when the original explanation was that tickets were about attendance control,” he said. “Were there procurement costs going up? I’m still exploring what the answers are.”

This is not the first time FIFA and the City of Toronto have clashed. Last month, during an executive committee meeting, Councilor Michael Thompson criticized the lack of revenue-sharing and planning related to alcohol sales at fan zone locations.

Thompson said he was concerned FIFA had not accounted for the city’s share of revenue from the sale of beer and spirits. Council requested the proposal be amended to include compensation for the city.

Given the city’s investment, Matlow said it was important to keep fan zone entry free.

“Toronto residents are already spending about $180 million in tax dollars on hosting the games, and the games themselves will be prohibitively expensive for the average person to attend,” he said. “There was one big event promised to everyone — a chance to take part in the festivities for free — and then, at the eleventh hour, there was a proposal to start charging people.”

Ticket prices for matches have also raised concerns. Opening match tickets range from $1,300 to more than $3,000, while resale sites list tickets from $1,800 to more than $100,000.

Despite new provincial legislation aimed at capping resale prices to prevent price gouging, resale platforms have yet to remove high-priced listings.

While proposed fan zone prices are far lower than match tickets, even a $10 fee could add up for families, potentially limiting access.

The fan zone represents more than a gathering place for soccer fans; it is a key part of World Cup celebrations, Mayor Chow said.

“FIFA Fan Festival Toronto will bring residents and visitors together to celebrate the game and our city,” Chow said. “Keeping this free was important so everyone has the opportunity to take part in this historic moment.”

Keeping the fan zones free will help support Chow’s goal of creating a safe, inclusive and affordable community that extends beyond the games.

