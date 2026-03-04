City of Toronto kicks off 100 days until FIFA World Cup

The City of Toronto kicked off the road to the FIFA World Cup Tuesday night, marking 100 days until the start of the tournament with a celebration held on Toronto's waterfront.

Residents, press, performers, city officials and soccer fans packed the waterfront venue to enjoy an evening of cultural performances, foods and sports.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR The City of Toronto gears up to host 6 games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The community event reflected Toronto’s theme of “The World in a City” and celebrated the diversity of its population. Hosted by Poet Laureate of Ontario, Randall Adjei, the Ghanian-Canadian made sure to put emphasis on the theme with his opening remarks.

"One of the things that I've realized is we are the world in one city. Can I get y’all to repeat and say, 'We are the world in one city!' One more time say, 'We are the world in one city!' Wow. What a way to start the night!" he called out.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Mayor Olivia Chow welcomes attendees to Toronto's FIFA celebration, marking 100 days until the first World Cup game is played in the city.

Mayor Olivia Chow echoed Adjei's sentiments while speaking to attendees and explained why Toronto was a perfect choice to host some of the international games.

"More than half of our residents were born outside Canada. Over 200 languages are spoken across our neighborhoods," stated Mayor Chow. "We live side by side on the same street, in the same park, in the same school yard, and yes, this summer, the world will come to Toronto. But for us, the world has always been here."

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR A representative for Panama, dressed in a traditional pollera, poses in front of the Panama booth.

In addition to highlighting the sporting event and countries that are schedule to compete in Toronto, the evening celebrated the diversity of the city's residents. The qualifying teams which include Senegal, Ivory Coast, Croatia, Germany, Panama and Ghana were well represented with food, cultural performances, and by their local communities within Toronto that came out to support their favorite teams.

Mayor Chow added, "The flags, the jerseys, the colors of the nations. Look around the world. This is Toronto!”

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR The event, held by the City of Toronto in collaboration with FIFA, brought out soccer enthusiasts who enjoyed fun games, food and photo opportunities.

The mayor was also joined by Secretary of State Sport and former Olympic athlete, Adam van Koeverden, who highlighted the importance of sports in 2026 for Canada.

"It's only 100 days to go, and I know that the whole city, the entire province and Canada, from coast to coast to coast, are so eager to welcome the world this summer. This just kicks off what's going to be Canada's year of sport 2026, the sports packed year. Hosting a World Cup of soccer right here in Toronto, having a Winter Olympic and Paralympic here.”

He further encouraged Toronto residents exclaiming, "Let's welcome the world in 100 days, and let's keep building on this excitement right up to the final weeks." This advice comes as the city expects a boost to its' economy and tourism industry by hosting the international sporting event.

The World Cup is estimated to attract an additional 20 million visitors this summer bringing in close to $400 million dollars in revenue. Many residents are already seeing early benefits, through Airbnb surges, increased employment opportunities and the exposure for local businesses. The mayor took the time to recognize the importance of the sporting event for residents, whether or not they hold a ticket to the game.

"We are supporting free community celebrations in neighborhoods across Toronto, a new full size soccer pitch and Field House at Centennial Park. We are creating jobs, training opportunities and pathway into sports for young people, because when the world leaves, the legacy must stay you," Chow said.

Equally important to residents is the first scheduled Toronto game which will see the Canada men's soccer take on their opponent in their first match on Canadian soil. While boosting the economy of the city, the event also stirs emotions and pride for locals who proudly call Canada home.

Urging the community to continue the celebration leading up to the World Cup, Secretary Koeverden offered some words of encouragement.

“Go Canada! Go!”

