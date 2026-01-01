Roxanne Ali-Robinson is a multimedia journalist who has spent most of her media career covering New York and Toronto matters. She first began as a sports reporter for NYCSN in high school and went on to obtain degrees in Mass Communication from HBCU Medgar Evers CUNY and Television & Radio from Brooklyn College. She produced radio shows for WBAL 1090AM, web broadcasts and provided a wide range of media services throughout New York City.

In addition to her media experience, Roxanne holds extensive experience in immigration and border relations between the U.S. and Canada after time serving abroad with the Government of Canada’s IRCC and living as a dual-national.

Roxanne can be heard hosting Weekend Edition on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.