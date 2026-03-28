Toronto tackles transit and congestion ahead of welcoming FIFA World Cup fans

Toronto and FIFA Officials released several plans this week to address transit issues ahead of hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 games.

Following the reveal of updates to Toronto Stadium earlier in the week (the alias BMO Field will operate under during the sporting event), the city promptly held a FIFA Mobility Plan at City Hall on Thursday, followed by a Congestion Management Plan Friday at the city's Traffic Operations Centre.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR On Thursday March, 26th, Toronto officials hosted a press briefing to release mobility plans in preparation for FIFA.

The FIFA Mobility Plan brought together representatives from Metrolinx, Toronto Transit Commission, FIFA, and Transportation Services to share plans for coordinated travel efforts.

These efforts include travel demand management measures which involve both visitors and residents making adjustments to accommodate increased transit demand during the World Cup. Objectives include encouraging fans to use public transit as the primary travel option, promoting walking or cycling, and advising awareness of limited parking.

Local residents and businesses are advised to adjust travel times when possible, consider working remotely on game days and avoiding peak travel periods.

A central figure at both meetings, the city's Chief Congestion Officer and Executive Director, Andrew Posluns, was appointed in January. Despite his short time in the role, Posluns has previous experience with coordinating large events, including the Pan American games.

Speaking at the City Hall briefing, Posluns shared lessons from previous events that will assist his World Cup planning.

"I learned the importance of getting everybody aligned and working together on a common objective," stated Posluns. "And I think, demonstrated by partners here today that has very much been the approach into developing this mobility plan as well."

This coordination was evident in the roll out of both transit plans and was echoed by Mayor Olivia Chow, who joined Posluns on Friday to reveal a five-pillar system to address Toronto congestion.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR City agencies are coordinating efforts to roll out a new congestion management plan for Toronto as announced by Mayor Olivia Chow and TTC's Andrew Posluns.

"This is coordinating all the efforts the city has been doing. We've been hiring more traffic agents. We have been doing the coordination of the construction," Chow said.

The collaborative plan includes reducing the impact of construction, the expansion of traffic management, improved surface transit, using AI and smart technology and shifting travel behavior.

Pillar two, which focuses on expanding traffic management, will address congestion linked to FIFA-related travel. Posluns shared more details about this component of the plan.

"The traffic agent program has been seeing an increasing volume of support requests from constructors, community members, city staff, agencies and counselors," Posluns said. "They play a critical role mitigating impacts of high-profile events such as concerts or professional sports games. They will play a very big role in the upcoming FIFA World Cup."

The second pillar will also include coordination with the Toronto Police Service to enforce traffic laws with a focus on major congestion-related violations.

To support law enforcement, increased congestion monitoring will also be introduced through the implementation of pillar five.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR City of Toronto Traffic Operations Centre shows off their 24/7 monitoring system that will play an important role in monitoring FIFA transit traffic, assisting Toronto Police Service in enforcing traffic laws and addressing congestion quickly.

Providing a behind the scenes look at the heart of the 24/7 operations, a representative demonstrated the smart technology and monitoring described in pillar five.

AI and smart technology will focus on all major routes in and out of FIFA-related areas, including fan zones and community watch parties, to quickly detect and address congestion.

These FIFA zones were outlined in the mobility plan presented at City Hall, along with local road closures affecting Dufferin St, Manitoba Drive, Lake Shore Blvd W, Fleet St, Fort York Blvd, and Strachan Ave — all surrounding Toronto Stadium.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR With less than 3 months till FIFA games kick off on Canadian soil, all city agencies are pitching in to ensure a safe experience for visitors while prioritizing long-term positive changes.

With the clock ticking down until the first FIFA World Cup game kicks off in Toronto on June 12, coordinated efforts are central to the city’s plans to provide a safe and memorable experience for visitors while creating lasting changes that will benefit residents for years to come.

The mobility plan, a requirement for all host cities, will undergo a preliminary review by a FIFA subcommittee on March 30.

