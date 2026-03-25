Toronto unveils stadium upgrades ahead of FIFA World Cup

This week, the City of Toronto, along with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, provided an inside look at completed updates for BMO Field. The sporting arena, which will operate as Toronto Stadium during the games it hosts, has undergone several phases of key upgrades since being designated as the Toronto location for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Joined by FIFA officials, stadium executives and VIP guests, Mayor Olivia Chow addressed the crowd at the milestone event.

“Today we celebrate the completion of major upgrades at Toronto Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Over the past year, Toronto, with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, has transformed this venue for the world’s biggest sporting event,” Chow said.

In preparation for the six games that will begin in the city this summer, the stadium underwent two phases of upgrades.

The first phase included the installation of four new videoboards with more than 5 million LED pixels, an updated video production control room with isolated sound booths, concession improvements and upgraded technology and Wi-Fi to accommodate increased capacity.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Part of the stadium upgrades include the installation of four new videoboards, with over five million LED pixels, that corner the field and enhance the game experience.

Nick Eaves, MLSE’s chief operating officer, highlighted some of the Phase 2 upgrades.

“We’ve added broadcast-quality lighting, a new audio system, a new FIFA-regulation grass pitch, expanded kitchen facilities and 17,000 temporary seats,” Eaves said.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR VIP guests were taken on a tour-guided walkthrough of the stadium, including center midfield, to learn about the upgrades made to the field to accommodate FIFA related requirements.

The most essential — and criticized — upgrade to the stadium, the seating expansion, was revealed earlier this month and met mixed reactions from fans. Considered the smallest stadium in the World Cup, the added seating capacity at BMO Field was a much-needed upgrade to facilitate the event.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Designed by Arena Hospitality Group, the seating structure has been popular among sporting events like the Olympics and Wimbledon.

After the installation of the seating stands, photos began circulating on social media that raised concerns. Some commentators questioned the safety and stability of the seating areas temporarily erected to accommodate international crowds. However, Eaves addressed those concerns while praising Arena Group’s work on the additional seating designs.

“Arena Group, the foremost temporary seating and hospitality provider in the world, has delivered this infrastructure,” Eaves said. “They’ve done this sort of work at previous Olympics, and some of this infrastructure is going to make its way to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.”

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR A wider view of the stadium shows a complete view of the temporary seating additions that were erected to accommodate increased capacity for the World Cup.

The group, which worked alongside PCL Constructors Canada to complete the FIFA-related updates, specializes in temporary seating solutions for large-scale events. It has previously provided similar designs for events such as the Olympics and Wimbledon and was also involved in infrastructure planning for the coronation of King Charles III.

During a walk-through of the stadium, tour guides showcased other features, including new dugouts, 32 new permanent suites, double the number of cameras and temporary hospitality spaces that will feature local produce, culture and beverages.

All upgrades are part of joint funding that includes $123 million from the city and $23 million from MLSE to ensure Toronto’s home stadium is ready to compete on the world stage.

Member of Parliament Vince Gasparro said the federal government also provided support for creating a world-class experience for visitors and for initiatives to keep Canada safe.

“Our new government in Budget 2025 is also providing $100 million for our federal partners to deliver essential services, including security and border enhancements,” Gasparro said. “The Government of Canada is proud to invest alongside the City of Toronto and other partners as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues. Organizing an event of this magnitude requires close collaboration between all levels of government.”

Emphasizing the importance of safety, the mayor reiterated Toronto’s responsibility to present itself to the world.

“Fans, visitors and residents from across the globe will experience Toronto as a safe, caring and welcoming city. This tournament is our opportunity to show the strength of our communities and the spirit that brings people together. Toronto is ready,” Chow said. “I am confident our visitors will see us as the safe, affordable and caring city that we are.”

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR At the stadium unveiling, Mayor Chow accepted a plaque on behalf of the City of Toronto presented by FIFA representative Don Hardman.

The first World Cup game on Canadian soil is set for Friday, June 12, when Canada’s men’s national team will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The stadium will also host a series of friendly matches beginning this weekend, when Canada takes on Iceland in the first game at the newly updated venue.

With all hands involved in bringing the world to Toronto, the city and country appear prepared to create a positive, lasting impression on the international community while showcasing Canada.

As Chow said, “The World Cup will not change who we are. It will shine a light on who we already are.”

